Saginaw has a nice mix of hands-on jobs right now, from green energy plant work to steady cleaning and housekeeping shifts. If you like staying active and keeping spaces running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: DCO Energy, LLC

DCO Energy, LLC Location: Bay City / Saginaw, MI area (industrial dairy sites)

(industrial dairy sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.00 – $50.00 per hour (DOE)

Hands-on role keeping a renewable natural gas plant running – working on pumps, compressors, valves, blowers, and electrical systems. You’ll do both mechanical and electrical maintenance, respond to alarms, troubleshoot PLCs, and work outdoors around dairy farms, with some on-call and weekend/holiday needs.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, daytime only (no evenings, no weekends)

Pay: Not listed

Great if you want steady daytime hours and like working on your feet. You’ll clean offices and common areas, handle floors, restrooms, trash, and light detail work, with a predictable weekday schedule and independent work style.

Employer: Great Lakes Rehab Center

Location: Saginaw, MI (in person)

Type: Other (onsite facility role)

Other (onsite facility role) Pay: $17.51 per hour

Mix of room cleaning and full laundry duties for residents and the facility. You’ll sanitize rooms, halls, dining areas, and bathrooms, handle resident and facility laundry, and follow infection control and safety rules in a healthcare setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open, too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.