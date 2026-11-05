🏥 Saginaw Healthcare Hiring: Multiple RN, NP/PA, Pharmacist & Dental Roles

Saginaw’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and dental practices all adding staff. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid options here in town.

Employer: Covenant HealthCare

Covenant HealthCare Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This bedside RN role supports patients in the observation unit through their entire stay, from assessment to discharge planning. Good fit if you have MI RN license, BLS, and at least 1 year acute care experience (preferred) and want flexible hours in a busy hospital setting.

Employer: Covenant HealthCare

Covenant HealthCare Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role but full-time hours, leading and coordinating care for observation patients. You’ll use strong assessment skills, manage meds, and collaborate with the inpatient team while supporting patient and family education.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $21K sign-on bonus for qualified candidates)

Progressive Care Unit role caring for neuro patients who need close monitoring. Great if you like higher-acuity work and want to grow your critical thinking skills; ADN required, BSN preferred, MI RN license, and orientation/PCU training provided.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (up to $21K sign-on bonus for qualified candidates)

Same Neuro PCU opportunity as above, posted on Indeed. Check this link if you prefer applying through Indeed’s platform.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

MyMichigan Health Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ED role triaging and treating both acute and non-acute patients in a fast-paced environment. Requires MI RN license, BLS, ACLS, and additional trauma/peds certifications within set timeframes; 2+ years experience in a similar setting is expected.

Employer: Covenant HealthCare

Covenant HealthCare Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time (Nights)

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice role focused on trauma patients, combining direct clinical care with MTQIP data and quality work. Ideal for a certified NP or PA with MI license, ACLS, and acute care/ICU/ED/trauma experience, who enjoys leadership, analytics, and system-level improvement.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community pharmacy role in a busy retail setting, with weekly pay, team member discount, paid education assistance, and parental leave. You’ll fill scripts, provide immunizations, and lead techs; RPh/PharmD and MI pharmacist license required.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same Meijer pharmacist opportunity as above, listed on Indeed. Use this link if you like Indeed’s application flow and resume tools.

Employer: Specialized Dental Partners

Specialized Dental Partners Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

State-of-the-art endodontic practice seeking an associate for root canals, retreatments, and apical surgery. This role is eligible for a loan relief program in a high-priority market—great if you have DDS/DMD plus endodontics certificate and want strong clinical support and growth.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.