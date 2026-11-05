🎓 Several Saginaw Education Jobs, From Daycare to Hybrid L&D

Saginaw has a nice mix of education roles right now, from church daycares to a corporate training team. Good options whether you love little kids or adult learners.

Employer: Morley

Morley Location: Saginaw, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Corporate learning & development role on Morley’s Reacquired Vehicle Management (RVM) team. You’ll design and deliver training (classroom, virtual, self-paced), build onboarding programs, and track results using data. Hybrid schedule with time at the Saginaw campus, plus a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, disability, wellness programs).

Employer: Kaleidoscope Traces Childcare

Kaleidoscope Traces Childcare Location: Saginaw, MI (multi-location)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $13.85 – $15.50 per hour

Support multiple classrooms (infants through school-age) across two centers, filling in where needed to keep ratios safe and kids happy. Monday–Friday, no weekends, with flexible schedules, PTO, and lots of variety in your day. You’ll need reliable transportation and must be comfortable traveling between locations.

Employer: Grace Baptist Church

Location: Saginaw, MI (48603)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Faith-based daycare role for someone who loves kids and loves Jesus. You’ll handle daily care (feeding, diapering, cleaning), lead age-appropriate activities, and keep parents in the loop. Perks include PTO, childcare benefits, and professional development support, plus a very warm, family-style environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and start dates are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.