🚧 Saginaw, MI Construction Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Saginaw’s trade scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned tech or just getting started. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Eagle Mark 4

Eagle Mark 4 Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: Competitive hourly rate, sign-on bonus up to $5,000 , Mon–Fri, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

Competitive hourly rate, , Why it’s worth a look: You’ll troubleshoot and repair railcar movers and other industrial vehicles out in the field, using everything from diagnostics to metalworking tools. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and profit-sharing, 3 weeks PTO, 10 holidays) plus a company van, tools, laptop, iPhone, uniforms, and PPE.

Employer: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

Fleet Services by Cox Automotive Location: Saginaw, MI (training based out of Indianapolis)

(training based out of Indianapolis) Type: Full-time, paid training-to-hire program

Pay: $16/hr (or state minimum, whichever is higher) + $250/week stipend during initial training, then $19/hr , then $21/hr upon graduation

(or state minimum, whichever is higher) + during initial training, then , then Why it’s worth a look: This is a paid diesel tech school alternative—they cover travel, hotel, and a meal stipend for about 10 weeks of classroom training, plus they give you a set of tools and toolbox. After training, you ride along with a lead tech and move into a mobile diesel mechanic role with clear raise steps.

Employer: Leaf Home (LeafFilter Gutter Protection)

(LeafFilter Gutter Protection) Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Subcontractor / 1099

Pay: $150–$300+ per job , 2–4 hours each; full-time single installers average $100K+ per year , weekly pay via direct deposit

, 2–4 hours each; full-time single installers , weekly pay via direct deposit Why it’s worth a look: No prior gutter experience needed—just a truck or van, ladders, basic tools, and liability insurance (or willingness to get it). Jobs are pre-sold, you set your own schedule, and you can start quickly after onboarding.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can always say no later, but you can’t say yes to an offer you never get.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.