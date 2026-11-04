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Saginaw
🏥 Saginaw, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $30+/hr to $215K
2 days ago
Saginaw’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level tech roles to high-paying clinical careers. If you’re in medical or dental care and open to a change, this week has some solid picks.
Travel Progressive Care Unit RN – $2,096/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Travel assignment, 36 hrs/week, 12‑hr night shifts, 13 weeks
- Estimated Pay: $2,096 per week
This PCU/stepdown travel RN role is great if you want strong pay plus adventure. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel stipends.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers
- Location: Saginaw, MI (multiple sites, some local travel)
- Type: Full-time (or part-time, flexible/float)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at drop-off and pick-up. Good fit if you have a MI Pharmacy Tech license, like detail work, and want steady hours in a community-focused setting.
Observation Unit RN
- Employer: Covenant HealthCare
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital RN role focused on patient assessment, care planning, and discharge readiness in the observation unit. Ideal if you have MI RN licensure, BLS, and at least 1 year acute care experience.
Emergency Dept Technician
- Employer: MyMichigan Health
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Part-time, very heavy physical role
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll support the ED team with vital signs, specimen collection, transports, procedures, and clerical work in a fast-paced environment. Requires BLS and a qualifying credential (CNA, EMT, LPN, MA, or nursing clinicals completed) plus comfort with stressful situations.
Associate Dentist
- Employer: Aspen Dental
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $215,000 per year
High-earning clinical role with flexible scheduling, strong CE support, and a path to practice ownership. Great if you’re a DDS/DMD who wants to focus on patient care while a DSO handles the business side.
Physical Therapist – Outpatient (Travel)
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time travel assignment, ~40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: $2,552 – $2,629 per week
Outpatient PT role with no weekends or call, focused on mobility and functional rehab. Requires MI PT license, 1+ year outpatient experience, BLS, and recent references.
Hospice Registered Nurse Case Manager
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Community-based hospice RN role with flexible scheduling, strong PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll manage a caseload, coordinate care, and support patients and families at home.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Saginaw, MI
- Type: Full-time, 12–14 hr shifts, Mon–Sat
- Salary: Not listed (see DaVita wage link in posting)
Entry-level friendly role providing hands-on dialysis care under RN supervision. Includes paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including support to become an RN).
PT Registered Nurse (RN) – Community Mental Health
- Employer: Training & Treatment Innovations, Inc.
- Location: Saginaw, MI 48603
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $30.56 per hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus
Great fit if you enjoy community mental health and flexible hours. You’ll do health assessments, meds and education, and care coordination both in-clinic and out in the community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have similar openings you can browse once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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