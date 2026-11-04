🏥 Saginaw, MI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From $30+/hr to $215K

Saginaw’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level tech roles to high-paying clinical careers. If you’re in medical or dental care and open to a change, this week has some solid picks.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Travel assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts , 13 weeks

Travel assignment, , , Estimated Pay: $2,096 per week

This PCU/stepdown travel RN role is great if you want strong pay plus adventure. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, and travel stipends.

Employer: Great Lakes Bay Health Centers

Location: Saginaw, MI (multiple sites, some local travel)

(multiple sites, some local travel) Type: Full-time (or part-time, flexible/float)

(or part-time, flexible/float) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping fill prescriptions, manage inventory, and support patients at drop-off and pick-up. Good fit if you have a MI Pharmacy Tech license, like detail work, and want steady hours in a community-focused setting.

Employer: Covenant HealthCare

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role focused on patient assessment, care planning, and discharge readiness in the observation unit. Ideal if you have MI RN licensure, BLS, and at least 1 year acute care experience.

Employer: MyMichigan Health

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Part-time , very heavy physical role

, very heavy physical role Salary: Not listed

You’ll support the ED team with vital signs, specimen collection, transports, procedures, and clerical work in a fast-paced environment. Requires BLS and a qualifying credential (CNA, EMT, LPN, MA, or nursing clinicals completed) plus comfort with stressful situations.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $215,000 per year

High-earning clinical role with flexible scheduling, strong CE support, and a path to practice ownership. Great if you’re a DDS/DMD who wants to focus on patient care while a DSO handles the business side.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time travel assignment , ~ 40 hrs/week , days

, ~ , days Estimated Pay: $2,552 – $2,629 per week

Outpatient PT role with no weekends or call, focused on mobility and functional rehab. Requires MI PT license, 1+ year outpatient experience, BLS, and recent references.

Employer: Compassus

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Community-based hospice RN role with flexible scheduling, strong PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement. You’ll manage a caseload, coordinate care, and support patients and families at home.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Saginaw, MI

Type: Full-time , 12–14 hr shifts , Mon–Sat

, , Mon–Sat Salary: Not listed (see DaVita wage link in posting)

Entry-level friendly role providing hands-on dialysis care under RN supervision. Includes paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths (including support to become an RN).

Employer: Training & Treatment Innovations, Inc.

Location: Saginaw, MI 48603

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $30.56 per hour + $1,500 sign-on bonus

Great fit if you enjoy community mental health and flexible hours. You’ll do health assessments, meds and education, and care coordination both in-clinic and out in the community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most employers have similar openings you can browse once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.