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Clearwater
Life Family Chiropractic opens in Clearwater
9 days ago
Life Family Chiropractic of Clearwater has opened a new office at 1700 N. McMullen Booth Rd, Suite B3. The practice is led by Dr. Christie Longstreet, who grew up in the local area and focuses on upper cervical care in an open-bay treatment space designed to support community and healing.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Safety Harbor Chamber of Commerce
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