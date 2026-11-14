There are some nice free items available around Saddle River and Upper Saddle River today. If you can pick up soon, you might snag something useful for your home.

Item: Storage drawers

Condition: Used – fair, clean; one drawer is broken in one spot but still works (see photos in listing)

Location: Saddle River, NJ

Category: Home Goods

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Simple storage drawers that can help organize clothes, toys, or supplies. Good if you don’t mind a small broken area on one unit.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Frigidaire wine cooler

Condition: Used – fair; stopped running, offered free if you can fix it

Location: Saddle River, NJ

Category: Home Goods → Appliances → Refrigerators & Freezers

Source: Facebook Marketplace

This is a non-working wine cooler. It could be a good project if you’re handy with repairs or want it for parts or storage.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: Carex Day-Light Classic Plus bright light therapy lamp

Condition: New in box, unwanted gift

Features: Bright light therapy, UV-free; made to help with winter blues, boost energy, and support sleep patterns

Location: Upper Saddle River, NJ

Category: Other

Source: Nextdoor

A boxed, unused light therapy lamp. Nice option if you want more light during darker months.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.