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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Saddle River Right Now
There are some nice free items available around Saddle River and Upper Saddle River today. If you can pick up soon, you might snag something useful for your home.
Storage Drawers - Free
Item: Storage drawers
Condition: Used – fair, clean; one drawer is broken in one spot but still works (see photos in listing)
Location: Saddle River, NJ
Category: Home Goods
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Simple storage drawers that can help organize clothes, toys, or supplies. Good if you don’t mind a small broken area on one unit.
Frigidaire Wine Cooler
Item: Frigidaire wine cooler
Condition: Used – fair; stopped running, offered free if you can fix it
Location: Saddle River, NJ
Category: Home Goods → Appliances → Refrigerators & Freezers
Source: Facebook Marketplace
This is a non-working wine cooler. It could be a good project if you’re handy with repairs or want it for parts or storage.
Happy Light - Carex Day Light
Item: Carex Day-Light Classic Plus bright light therapy lamp
Condition: New in box, unwanted gift
Features: Bright light therapy, UV-free; made to help with winter blues, boost energy, and support sleep patterns
Location: Upper Saddle River, NJ
Category: Other
Source: Nextdoor
A boxed, unused light therapy lamp. Nice option if you want more light during darker months.
Free items tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.