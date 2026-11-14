Saddle Brook has a steady flow of warehouse and logistics jobs right now, especially with big names that offer room to grow and steady hours.

Here are a few solid picks hiring in Saddle Brook, NJ this week:

Employer: BioReference

Location: Saddle Brook, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role with a medical lab company. You’ll pick and pack orders, help with shipping/receiving, do inventory counts, and may drive a company vehicle to deliver supplies. Great fit if you have a HS diploma, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady full-time work.

Note: There’s a duplicate posting for this same role; this link covers it.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Saddle Brook, NJ

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.92–$16.04/hour (good-faith estimate)

Pick auto parts from shelves using a list and get orders ready to ship. Good option if you want part-time hours, like active work, and want a clear hourly pay range plus access to a health and wellness benefits program.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.