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California
Podcast explains Super El Niño coastal flood risks
9 days ago
UC ANR climate scientist Daniel Swain explains how a possible Super El Niño could temporarily raise sea levels along California’s coast, increase coastal flood risk, and what communities can do to prepare in a new episode of the Water Talk podcast. Listen here: https://t.co/WpEmw3DgDc
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ag&Natural Resources
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