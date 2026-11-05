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Sacramento County
County opens sandbag sites for winter flooding
7 days ago
The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources has opened three sandbag pick-up sites in unincorporated areas to help residents prepare for possible El Niño flooding. Residents who think their property may flood are urged to get sandbags before the rains begin at:
- Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Rd.
- Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave.
- Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #116, 7995 Elwyn Ave.
More information: https://www.saccounty.gov/us/en/articles/2026-articles/county-sandbag-locations-open.html
This content is adapted from materials provided by Sacramento County - Government
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