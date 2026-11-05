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Sacramento County

County opens sandbag sites for winter flooding

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0d6m_1Gpe4ftb00

The Sacramento County Department of Water Resources has opened three sandbag pick-up sites in unincorporated areas to help residents prepare for possible El Niño flooding. Residents who think their property may flood are urged to get sandbags before the rains begin at:

  • Branch Center, 3847 Branch Center Rd.
  • Orangevale Community Center, 6826 Hazel Ave.
  • Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Station #116, 7995 Elwyn Ave.

More information: https://www.saccounty.gov/us/en/articles/2026-articles/county-sandbag-locations-open.html

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sacramento County - Government

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