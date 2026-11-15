Sacramento’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, clinics, and senior care. Here are several solid roles, from bedside care to specialized clinical positions.

Employer: Blossom Ridge Home Health / Optum

Location: Sacramento, CA (home health)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $41.20–$61.85/hour (mix of hourly + per-visit pay)

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, coordinate care plans, and work fairly independently. Great fit if you have 1+ year RN experience in CA, a reliable car, and like one-on-one patient time.

Employer: UC Davis Health

Location: Histology Building, Sacramento, CA (100% on-site)

Type: Full-time, career

Pay: $8,959–$17,709/month

Work as a technical leader in autopsy and surgical pathology, splitting time between autopsy work and gross room duties. Requires PA (ASCP) certification and a NAACLS-accredited master’s, with multiple positions open and strong UC benefits.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

Location: Greater Sacramento Area, CA

Type: Full-time

Join a board-certified/eligible spine surgery team with no RVUs, strong EMR, and physician-led leadership. Comes with robust benefits, relocation help, and a focus on work–life balance in a family-friendly region.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Location: 5244 Madison Ave, Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $125,000–$150,000/year + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Lead a dialysis clinic, supervise nursing and interdisciplinary staff, and ensure safe treatments for ESRD patients. Ideal for RNs with dialysis + leadership experience who want Sundays off and strong nonprofit benefits.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Travel, 21 weeks

Pay: $2,814/week (40 hrs, days)

Take a day-shift travel PT role with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs. Good option if you want to try Sacramento, earn solid weekly pay, and work with a travel agency known for traveler support.

Employer: Sutter Medical Center – Sacramento

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time (short hour), nights

Pay: $48.33–$67.65/hour

Night-shift sleep tech role performing and scoring sleep studies and managing PAP therapies. Requires PSGT/RPSGT or RCP with sleep credential and 2 years’ recent experience; great if you like focused night work.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Local contract, 21 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Home health PT contract for local clinicians who want travel-style flexibility without leaving town. Comes with day-one medical, 401k match, housing support, and guaranteed hours.

Employer: Sutter Health System Office

Location: Sacramento, CA (work-from-home within CA)

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: $32.45–$48.68/hour

Handle provider credentialing, audits, and database management for physicians and allied staff. Good fit if you have 2+ years credentialing experience, strong Excel/Access skills, and want a remote, non-clinical healthcare role.

Employer: Sutter Medical Foundation – Central

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, weekdays

Pay: $106,745–$160,118/year

Provide prenatal and maternal-fetal genetic counseling, manage risk assessments, and support test selection and results discussions. Requires a Master’s in Genetic Counseling and CGC/ABGC certification with at least 2 years’ experience.

Employer: Kū Therapies

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Treat a mixed-age outpatient caseload, supervise PTAs/aides, and stay active with CEUs. Great if you enjoy a collaborative clinic setting and want to work with patients from kids to adults.

Employer: Golden State Dermatology

Location: Greater Sacramento area, CA

Type: Full-time

Income Potential: ~$650,000–$1M+

Pure Mohs and surgical dermatology with no general derm required, serving multiple Sacramento-area clinics with a strong referral base. Includes relocation, malpractice with tail, 401(k), and modern Mohs-optimized clinics.

Employer: Seacrest Behavioral Health

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Lead ABA programs for children and young adults with autism: complete assessments, design treatment plans, and supervise behavior technicians. Best for BCBAs who enjoy data-driven care and close work with families and schools.

Employer: River’s Edge (Agemark Senior Living)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time & On-call

Assist residents with medications, basic ADLs, and daily support in a senior living community. Offers PTO, health benefits (for eligible staff), free shift meals, DailyPay, and discounts, ideal if you love working with older adults.

Employer: New Way Of Living SLS

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Schedule: Sat & Sun, 7:00am–7:00pm (24 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.25/hour

Provide one-on-one support to a young adult woman with cerebral palsy, helping with light ADLs, cooking, and fun activities. Good for caregivers with 1+ year experience who want steady weekend hours plus 401(k) and PTO.

Employer: Therapy People Plus (recruiting for a home health agency)

Location: Sacramento & Placer County, CA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or PRN

Pay: $50–$70/hour

Direct-hire OT role with a boutique home health company known for a close-knit, supportive team. Flexible hours, strong benefits, and a focus on quality over volume—great if you want meaningful one-on-one home visits.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Sacramento healthcare roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.