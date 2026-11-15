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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sacramento
Sacramento has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few pups who are ready for adoption right now.
Nia
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: Greater California German Shepherd Rescue - Sacramento
- Phone: (877) 268-0255
- Living situation: In a foster home (not at a public kennel)
- How to meet her: Best seen at a rescue adoption event:
- 2nd Saturday – Sacramento, Pet Food Express
- 3rd Saturday – Modesto, Strand Hardware Store
- 4th Saturday – Roseville, Pet Food Express
Please check the GCGSR Rescue Page for exact addresses and to confirm event dates and which dogs will attend.
👉 Meet Nia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROBIN LEECH
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
This low-fee Frenchie is waiting at Front Street for someone to give him a comfy couch and lots of love. Contact the shelter for details on his health, temperament, and how he does with other pets and kids.
👉 Meet ROBIN LEECH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CECIL
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
CECIL is a tiny youngster with lots of life ahead of him. Call the shelter to learn more about his size, energy level, and what kind of home they recommend for him.
👉 Meet CECIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A ARON
- Breed: French Bulldog / English Bulldog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
A ARON is a sturdy bully-breed mix with a very affordable adoption fee. Reach out to Front Street to ask about his personality, any special care needs, and whether he might be a match for your home.
👉 Meet A ARON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUNCO
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)
- Phone: (916) 368-7387
BUNCO is a young pup at Bradshaw looking for a fresh start. Call the shelter to ask about his size, behavior, and what they suggest for training and socialization.
👉 Meet BUNCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these Sacramento shelters, visit in person, or share these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share might help one of them find a forever home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.