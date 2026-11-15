Sacramento has some wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young (about 6 months)

Young (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: Greater California German Shepherd Rescue - Sacramento

Phone: (877) 268-0255

Living situation: In a foster home (not at a public kennel)

In a (not at a public kennel) How to meet her: Best seen at a rescue adoption event : 2nd Saturday – Sacramento, Pet Food Express 3rd Saturday – Modesto, Strand Hardware Store 4th Saturday – Roseville, Pet Food Express

Best seen at a rescue :

Please check the GCGSR Rescue Page for exact addresses and to confirm event dates and which dogs will attend.

👉 Meet Nia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

This low-fee Frenchie is waiting at Front Street for someone to give him a comfy couch and lots of love. Contact the shelter for details on his health, temperament, and how he does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet ROBIN LEECH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

CECIL is a tiny youngster with lots of life ahead of him. Call the shelter to learn more about his size, energy level, and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet CECIL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: French Bulldog / English Bulldog mix

French Bulldog / English Bulldog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

A ARON is a sturdy bully-breed mix with a very affordable adoption fee. Reach out to Front Street to ask about his personality, any special care needs, and whether he might be a match for your home.

👉 Meet A ARON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)

Phone: (916) 368-7387

BUNCO is a young pup at Bradshaw looking for a fresh start. Call the shelter to ask about his size, behavior, and what they suggest for training and socialization.

👉 Meet BUNCO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to these Sacramento shelters, visit in person, or share these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share might help one of them find a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.