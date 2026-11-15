Sacramento’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for folks with strong electrical skills. If you like complex projects and long-term career paths, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead up to six electrical contracts at once, keep projects profitable, and build client relationships while you do it. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of commercial/industrial electrical experience, know the NEC, and enjoy both field coordination and paperwork (RFIs, schedules, budgets). Benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, relocation, and some telecommute options.

Employer: Rex Moore Electrical & Systems Contractors & Engineers

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (paid based on experience and skill level)

Handle RFIs, submittals, change orders, project logs, and material orders across multiple jobs in a fast-paced environment. This fits someone with 5+ years as a Project Engineer/Assistant PM, strong electrical systems knowledge, and solid Microsoft Office skills who wants career growth, training, and a clear path to bigger projects. Benefits include health, 401(k) with match, PTO/holidays, family leave, tuition help, and wellness programs.

Employer: Oakleaf Partnership (recruiting for client)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000–$120,000 + bonus

Join a brand-new, highly automated manufacturing facility and help bring the factory online from build-out through commissioning. Great fit if you have a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, industrial or food/bev/FMCG experience, and enjoy hands-on work with motors, drives, PLCs, HMIs, and VFDs while improving uptime and reliability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Sacramento employers often hire for similar roles as projects ramp up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.