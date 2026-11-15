Sacramento’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and office support. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health Medical Foundation)

CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health Medical Foundation) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41.14 – $61.20/hour

Lead a team of executive and admin assistants supporting medical group programs and special projects. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in healthcare/physician relations, enjoy process improvement, and want a higher-level admin leadership role.

Employer: Sacramento Dentistry Group

Sacramento Dentistry Group Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, temporary

Salary: $19.00 – $22.00/hour

Join a family and general dentistry office handling check-in, insurance verification, and scheduling. Great if you already have dental front office experience and want a patient-facing role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Numotion

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Salary: $21.39 – $27.81/hour

Support daily office operations for a company serving people with disabilities—phones, mail, records, and supplies. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience, strong computer skills, and like a mix of customer service and back-office work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.