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📋 Sacramento admin jobs with multiple front desk openings
Sacramento’s admin scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and office support. Here are a few solid roles if you like keeping things organized and running smoothly.
Manager Administrative Services and Projects
- Employer: CommonSpirit Health (Dignity Health Medical Foundation)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $41.14 – $61.20/hour
Lead a team of executive and admin assistants supporting medical group programs and special projects. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in healthcare/physician relations, enjoy process improvement, and want a higher-level admin leadership role.
Front Desk Receptionist (Temporary)
- Employer: Sacramento Dentistry Group
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, temporary
- Salary: $19.00 – $22.00/hour
Join a family and general dentistry office handling check-in, insurance verification, and scheduling. Great if you already have dental front office experience and want a patient-facing role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Front Desk Assistant (Office Assistant – Field)
- Employer: Numotion
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time (onsite)
- Salary: $21.39 – $27.81/hour
Support daily office operations for a company serving people with disabilities—phones, mail, records, and supplies. Good match if you have 2+ years admin experience, strong computer skills, and like a mix of customer service and back-office work.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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