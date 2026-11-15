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🚧 Sacramento Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Roles
Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like building, fixing, and leading crews. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Sacramento, CA.
Electrical Superintendent
- Employer: Capitol Valley Electric
- Location: Sacramento, CA (projects in Sacramento & Bay Area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + quarterly bonus, company vehicle or allowance, health insurance, 401(k), PTO
Lead commercial and multi-family electrical projects for a premier contractor handling jobs from $1–10M. Good fit if you have 10+ years as a foreman, strong NEC/OSHA knowledge, and want to mentor crews while still staying close to the field.
Senior Wireman
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role building, wiring, and testing electric motors and power transmission assemblies for ag, industrial, and commercial use. Great if you like reading schematics, solving wiring issues, and mentoring junior techs in a shop-style setting.
Lead Window Tint Tech (Part-Time)
- Employer: Boss Detailing Pros
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Part-time (on-site)
- Pay: $18.00 – $28.00 per hour
Lead the tint side of an auto detailing business, doing high-quality window tint installs and mentoring future techs. Good for an experienced tinter who wants flexible hours, paid training, tools provided, and employee discounts while helping grow a department.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills are in demand here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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