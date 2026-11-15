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💻 Sacramento IT Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Sacramento’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, cybersecurity, and business systems talent. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or an upgrade), these local roles are worth a look.
Director, OT Cybersecurity
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA range): $169,005 – $370,530
Lead OT cybersecurity assessments and strategy across ICS/SCADA environments for a major advisory practice. This is a senior, client-facing role where you’ll shape security roadmaps, design controls, and work closely with executives.
Business Systems Analyst – Direct Hire, Hybrid
- Employer: Zeektek
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid: 2 days onsite / 3 days remote)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: Not listed
Work as a BSA gathering requirements, mapping workflows, and supporting system improvements, ideally with ServiceNow or banking/credit union experience. Good fit if you like being the bridge between business users and dev teams.
Technical Lead IT Cloud and Automation Specialist
- Employer: Wati
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time (36+ month engagement)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead cloud and automation work with a focus on Azure (Azure Administrator Associate required) and other cloud/security certs preferred. Ideal if you have 5+ years aligning IT systems to business processes and enjoy being the technical lead.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
Manage SAP finance workstreams (FI/FICO/Central Finance) for enterprise clients, leading teams and guiding finance transformation projects. Great for someone who likes client-facing consulting, mentoring junior staff, and owning delivery.
Sr ServiceNow Developer – IT Service Delivery
- Employer: Golden 1 Credit Union
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Remote eligible, see posting)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Pay range: $123,600 – $145,000 annually
Lead ServiceNow design, development, and integrations while mentoring junior developers and driving platform best practices. Strong fit if you have 4+ years of ServiceNow deployment/admin and want a senior, hands-on technical role.
Senior Business Analyst
- Employer: Capio Group
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time employee
- Salary: $120,000 – $130,000
Support a public-sector data and technology modernization initiative, handling complex requirements, testing, and stakeholder facilitation. Great if you have 5+ years on large tech projects and like working across business, data, and testing workstreams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for related roles too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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