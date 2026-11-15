Sacramento’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for cloud, cybersecurity, and business systems talent. If you’re in IT and open to a move (or an upgrade), these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA range): $169,005 – $370,530

Lead OT cybersecurity assessments and strategy across ICS/SCADA environments for a major advisory practice. This is a senior, client-facing role where you’ll shape security roadmaps, design controls, and work closely with executives.

Employer: Zeektek

Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid: 2 days onsite / 3 days remote)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: Not listed

Work as a BSA gathering requirements, mapping workflows, and supporting system improvements, ideally with ServiceNow or banking/credit union experience. Good fit if you like being the bridge between business users and dev teams.

Employer: Wati

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (36+ month engagement)

Full-time (36+ month engagement) Salary: Not listed

Lead cloud and automation work with a focus on Azure (Azure Administrator Associate required) and other cloud/security certs preferred. Ideal if you have 5+ years aligning IT systems to business processes and enjoy being the technical lead.

Employer: PwC

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary range: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Manage SAP finance workstreams (FI/FICO/Central Finance) for enterprise clients, leading teams and guiding finance transformation projects. Great for someone who likes client-facing consulting, mentoring junior staff, and owning delivery.

Employer: Golden 1 Credit Union

Location: Sacramento, CA (Remote eligible, see posting)

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Full-time, Exempt Pay range: $123,600 – $145,000 annually

Lead ServiceNow design, development, and integrations while mentoring junior developers and driving platform best practices. Strong fit if you have 4+ years of ServiceNow deployment/admin and want a senior, hands-on technical role.

Employer: Capio Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time employee

Full-time employee Salary: $120,000 – $130,000

Support a public-sector data and technology modernization initiative, handling complex requirements, testing, and stakeholder facilitation. Great if you have 5+ years on large tech projects and like working across business, data, and testing workstreams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many teams are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.