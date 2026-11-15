Sacramento’s legal market is hot right now, especially for litigators and compliance leaders. If you’re a California attorney ready for your next move, these roles offer strong pay and real responsibility.

Employer: CyberCoders (for a California litigation firm)

CyberCoders (for a California litigation firm) Location: Sacramento, CA or San Francisco, CA (hybrid: 3 days in office, up to 2 remote after 90 days)

(hybrid: 3 days in office, up to 2 remote after 90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$210,000+ (plus multiple bonus programs, 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, generous PTO)

Handle complex general business/commercial litigation from day one: motions (including MSJ and demurrers), depositions, mediations, and trial prep. Designed for attorneys with 2–6 years’ litigation experience who want serious courtroom exposure, partner mentorship, and a sustainable workload.

Employer: CyberCoders (same firm, separate posting)

CyberCoders (same firm, separate posting) Location: Sacramento, CA or San Francisco, CA (hybrid after 90 days)

(hybrid after 90 days) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$220,000 (bonus structure, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays)

Another posting for the same general civil litigation associate role with a 1,750 billable hour target. You’ll run cases end-to-end (strategy, discovery, motions, mediation, trial prep) and work closely with partners while keeping a life outside the office.

Employer: Fluor Corporation (Program Delivery Support for CA High-Speed Rail Authority)

(Program Delivery Support for CA High-Speed Rail Authority) Location: Sacramento, CA (can also be based in Fresno, CA)

(can also be based in Fresno, CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $145,500–$270,500 (comprehensive medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, training)

Executive-level role leading safety, security, and regulatory compliance for one of the largest infrastructure projects in the U.S. You’ll build and oversee the Safety Management System, manage audits and regulatory reporting, and drive risk management and quality assurance across a mega transportation program.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Listed in Sacramento, CA ; practice is Northern California/Bay Area , based out of Novato office with remote/hybrid flexibility

Listed in ; practice is , based out of with remote/hybrid flexibility Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$190,000 base + billable-hours bonuses, 401(k) match, student loan/529 support, tech stipend, flexible vacation

Senior role for attorneys with 8+ years’ litigation and 5+ years of Lemon Law defense/automotive warranty experience. You’ll manage your own Song-Beverly docket, lead strategy, depositions, motions, mediation, and trial prep, with a clear path to partnership and strong training and support.

Employer: Allstate

Location: Remote , serving Sacramento / San Francisco, CA (must live in CA, WA, AZ, NV, or OR )

, serving (must live in ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$170,800 + annual bonus opportunity + $10,000 sign-on bonus (tech setup and monthly connectivity reimbursement included)

Defend bodily injury and property damage cases for Allstate insureds: trials, arbitrations, mediations, and heavy motion practice. Ideal for attorneys with 4+ years’ litigation and first or second chair jury trial experience who want a fully remote role with travel to courts across California.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a plaintiff firm)

(recruiting for a plaintiff firm) Location: Sacramento, CA (role is 100% remote within CA)

(role is within CA) Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$300,000 + bonus, 401(k) match, full benefits

Plaintiff-side role handling serious personal injury, wrongful death, and fire/explosion/environmental contamination cases. You’ll work closely with a trial-focused partner, take cases to trial as first or second chair, and enjoy full autonomy over your docket with strong support.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a public-entity-focused firm)

(recruiting for a public-entity-focused firm) Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid; can also sit in several other CA offices)

(hybrid; can also sit in several other CA offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$225,000 + up to $50,000 in bonuses, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, generous PTO

Represent California public agencies and school districts in complex construction and public works litigation: delay and disruption claims, defects, bid protests, bond claims, and professional liability. Great fit if you have construction litigation and first/second-chair trial or arbitration experience and want a hybrid schedule with a manageable 1,800-hour target.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh. Sacramento’s legal market is moving—don’t wait if a role feels like your next step.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.