Sacramento retail is busy right now—stores are hiring for both entry-level and lead roles. Good mix of flexible hours, part-time options, and some solid hourly pay.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 5020 Madison Ave, Sacramento, CA 95841

Type: Full-time & Part-time options listed

Pay: $19.00 – $19.50/hour

Hands-on assistant manager role where you help run the store, support the team, and keep customers happy. Expect a mix of floor work, stocking, opening/closing, and some paperwork like scheduling and deposits. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, educational assistance, and more.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Not listed (key-holder leadership role)

Not listed (key-holder leadership role) Pay: $18.50 – $23.50/hour

Key-holder position where you open/close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members. Good fit if you already have 1+ year of retail leadership and want benefits, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs.

Employer: Suzie Burger

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $16.90/hour

Front-of-house cashier role with lots of customer interaction and POS work. You’ll ring up orders, keep your area clean, and help promote specials. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule—nice if you’re juggling school or another job.

Employer: Crystal Vibez LLC

Location: Sacramento, CA 95825

Type: Part-time (Mondays, Thursdays & rotating weekends)

(Mondays, Thursdays & rotating weekends) Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Customer-facing role in a metaphysical/crystal store—great if you like a calm, spiritual vibe. You’ll help customers, handle sales and cash, keep the shop tidy, and support store growth. 1 year of customer service, age 21+, and reliable transportation are required; Spanish is a plus.

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Sacramento roles like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.