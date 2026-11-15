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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Sacramento Neighborhoods
Sacramento neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from baby supplies to furniture and even exercise gear.
Premier Protein and Jumex Protein Shakes
Item: Premier Protein and Jumex protein shakes
Details: Includes Premier Protein Lemon Bar (11 fl oz) and Jumex Mango Protein Shake (11.16 fl oz). Great if you like ready-to-drink protein shakes.
Location: Rosemont South, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Black Wood Coffee Table
Item: Black wood coffee table
Condition: Fair condition – some corners were chewed by a puppy and painted over. Still described as very sturdy with lots of storage.
Features: Two sturdy drawers that hold quite a bit
Dimensions: 50" wide x 28" deep x 20" high
Pickup: Porch pick up only
Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Tri-Fold Room Divider
Item: Wooden tri-fold room divider
Details: Tall wooden decorative panel with a mesh design. Nice for creating a little privacy or adding style to a room.
Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Diapers - Size N
Item: Free newborn diapers
Brands & Size: Pampers Amore size N, Millie Moon size N, plus some Huggies (also newborn size).
Note: Offered because their little one grew too fast. Pick up only.
Location: Deerfield/Mesa Grande, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Desk Exercise Bike
Item: Desk exercise bike
Details: Manual exercise bike with adjustable seat and built-in desk. Described as rarely used and in very good condition.
Weight: Heavy – will need two people to carry.
Pickup: Porch pick up
Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Girl Clothes 12mo
Item: Bag of girl clothes, about 12 months size
Includes: Jackets, sweaters, 3 blankets, and a wipe warmer.
Location: Del Paso Heights, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Gray Futon with Wooden Frame
Item: Gray futon with wooden frame
Details: Comfortable futon with a sturdy wooden frame, good for a living room or guest room. From a non-smoking, pet-free home.
Note: Free, but the owner is unable to assist with moving the futon, so bring help.
Location: Arden Park/Arden Oaks, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Sacramento tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.