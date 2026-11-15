Sacramento neighbors are giving away some very useful free items this week, from baby supplies to furniture and even exercise gear.

Item: Premier Protein and Jumex protein shakes

Details: Includes Premier Protein Lemon Bar (11 fl oz) and Jumex Mango Protein Shake (11.16 fl oz). Great if you like ready-to-drink protein shakes.

Location: Rosemont South, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Black wood coffee table

Condition: Fair condition – some corners were chewed by a puppy and painted over. Still described as very sturdy with lots of storage.

Features: Two sturdy drawers that hold quite a bit

Dimensions: 50" wide x 28" deep x 20" high

Pickup: Porch pick up only

Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden tri-fold room divider

Details: Tall wooden decorative panel with a mesh design. Nice for creating a little privacy or adding style to a room.

Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Free newborn diapers

Brands & Size: Pampers Amore size N, Millie Moon size N, plus some Huggies (also newborn size).

Note: Offered because their little one grew too fast. Pick up only.

Location: Deerfield/Mesa Grande, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Desk exercise bike

Details: Manual exercise bike with adjustable seat and built-in desk. Described as rarely used and in very good condition.

Weight: Heavy – will need two people to carry.

Pickup: Porch pick up

Location: Regency Park Natomas, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Bag of girl clothes, about 12 months size

Includes: Jackets, sweaters, 3 blankets, and a wipe warmer.

Location: Del Paso Heights, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Gray futon with wooden frame

Details: Comfortable futon with a sturdy wooden frame, good for a living room or guest room. From a non-smoking, pet-free home.

Note: Free, but the owner is unable to assist with moving the futon, so bring help.

Location: Arden Park/Arden Oaks, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you see something you need, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—these free deals in Sacramento tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.