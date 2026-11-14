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Lost dog at Front Street Animal Shelter
A lost dog with Animal ID A745450 is at the Front Street Animal Shelter. The dog was found near Front St & Broadway on Nov 13. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.
If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745450. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also go to the shelter’s Lost & Found page, click on Dogs, and then click on the dog’s photo for more details. If you think this is a neighbor’s pet, please tell them and share the post on other sites so the dog can get home.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.