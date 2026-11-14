A lost dog with Animal ID A745450 is at the Front Street Animal Shelter. The dog was found near Front St & Broadway on Nov 13. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.

If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745450. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also go to the shelter’s Lost & Found page, click on Dogs, and then click on the dog’s photo for more details. If you think this is a neighbor’s pet, please tell them and share the post on other sites so the dog can get home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento