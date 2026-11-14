A lost dog with Animal ID A745446 is at the Front Street Animal Shelter. The dog was found near Florin Rd & S Land Park Dr on Nov 13. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.

If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745446. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also check the shelter’s Lost & Found web page for more details and to see the dog’s photo, and share this alert with neighbors or on social media so the owner can be found.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento