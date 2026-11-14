A lost dog with Animal ID A745448 is at the Front Street Animal Shelter. The dog was found near Roseville Rd North and I 80 Wb on Nov 13. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.

If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745448. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also check the shelter’s Lost & Found page for more details, and share this alert with neighbors or on social media so the dog can get home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento