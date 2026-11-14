A dog, possibly named Coco, was found near Restoration Ct and Phoenix Park Dr on Nov 13 and is now at the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento. The dog’s Animal ID is A745438. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.

If this might be your dog, call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745438. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also go to the shelter’s Lost & Found web page, click on “Dogs,” and then click on the dog’s photo for more details. Neighbors who know someone missing a dog are asked to share this alert and post it on other sites so the owner can be found.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento