A lost dog with Animal ID A745435 was found near Bannon Creek Dr & River City Way on Nov 13 and is now at the Front Street Animal Shelter. Age and breed are only guesses based on how the dog looks.

If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the Animal ID number A745435. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also visit the shelter’s Lost & Found page, click on “Dogs,” and then click on the dog’s photo for more details. Neighbors who recognize this pet are asked to tell the owner and share the alert on social media and other Nextdoor neighborhoods.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento