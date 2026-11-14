A lost dog, Animal ID A689298, was found at 20th St & E St and is now at the Front Street Animal Shelter. Staff think the dog’s name might be "Rhea" and the dog was found on Nov 13. Age and breed are only guesses.

If this might be your dog, please call 311 or 916-264-5011 and give the animal ID number. TDD users can call 916-808-8563. You can also go to the shelter’s Lost & Found page, click on Dogs, and then click the dog’s photo for more details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento