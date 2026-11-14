Sacramento is busy hiring in community and social services right now. If you like helping people and being out in the community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Norcal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing

Norcal Services for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000 – $55,000/year

Provide ASL interpreting for Deaf and hard of hearing clients in medical, government, and community settings, plus some video remote work. Requires national sign language interpreter certification and about five years’ experience; offers solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, mileage and device reimbursement).

Employer: Serene Health / Optima Medical Management Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + commissions + bonuses (exact amount not listed)

Hit the streets to find and enroll high‑need community members into Medi‑Cal Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports. Great fit if you like direct outreach, can build trust quickly, and want uncapped earning potential with benefits after 60 days (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and more).

Employer: Koinonia Family Services

Location: Greater Sacramento region (Sacramento & Placer Counties)

Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hrs/week to start)

Pay: $22.00/hour to start (higher with ECM experience)

Work with foster and at‑risk youth to assess needs, build care plans, and connect them to health, mental health, and social services. Mix of community visits and some remote work, with PTO, holidays, and 401k participation for part‑time staff.

Employer: Private family

Private family Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Temporary (3 days)

Pay: $40/hour

Short‑term role supporting an autistic teen at concerts, sports, and social events on Nov 27–29, 2026 (4–8 hours per day). Great side gig if you enjoy youth mentoring, big events, and helping someone build confidence and social skills.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.