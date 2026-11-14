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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sacramento
Sacramento has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.
BESSI
- Breed: French Bulldog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Merle
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
Bessi is a beautiful merle Frenchie looking for a fresh start and a comfy couch. With her low adoption fee, she’s a great option for someone ready to open their home and heart. Contact Front Street for details on her temperament, training, and any medical info.
👉 Meet BESSI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BRINE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
Brine is a chocolate-colored pit bull puppy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and lots of puppy energy, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.
👉 Meet BRINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dingo
Breed: Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
Shelter/Org: For Adoption by Private Owner (Sacramento)
Training & behavior: Obedience-trained, house-trained, kennel-trained, very smart, affectionate, and eager to learn
Likes: Balls, fetch, car rides, outdoor time, playing with other dogs, and cuddling on the couch
Good with: Cats and female dogs of all sizes (with proper introductions)
Best home: Adult-only home, securely fenced yard, owner familiar with working breeds; another dog could be great with careful introductions
Dingo is a devoted, active boy who will thrive with structure, exercise, and mental work. If you love working breeds and want a loyal partner, he may be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Dingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gidget
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: Young (about 2 years)
Gender: Female
Weight: About 7 lbs
Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
Adoption fee: $110
Shelter: Sacramento SPCA
Phone: (916) 383-7387 ext.9154
History with dogs: No known history; may do well with proper introductions
History with cats: No known history; may do well with introductions and management
History with kids: No known history; may do well with management and supervision
Gidget is a petite young Chihuahua mix looking for a gentle, patient home. She’ll need slow introductions to other pets and kids, but with time and care she could be a lovely little companion.
👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WILLOW
- Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed/unknown type)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento
- Phone: (916) 808-3786
Willow is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a very affordable adoption fee. Call Front Street to learn more about her energy level, training, and how she does with other pets and kids.
👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OATMEAL
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: Baby (tiny puppy)
Gender: Male
Color: White
Adoption fee: $75
Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)
Phone: (916) 368-7387
Shelter ID: A930972
Described as an adorable, tiny puppy
May be in a kennel out of public view due to space limits — ask staff to meet Oatmeal
Adoption hours:
- Tue–Sun: Noon–5:00 pm
- Wed: Noon–6:00 pm
Adoptions are first-come, first-served — bring your ID and note his Animal ID number
If you’re ready for all the fun (and work!) of a small puppy, Oatmeal could be a great fit.
👉 Meet OATMEAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHINFU
- Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $50
- Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)
- Phone: (916) 368-7387
Chinfu is a young Malamute mix who will likely enjoy an active home and regular exercise. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, behavior with other dogs, and any training he has.
👉 Meet CHINFU and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ZURI
Breed: Doberman Pinscher
Age: Adult
Gender: Female
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
Adoption fee: $50
Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)
Phone: (916) 368-7387
Has participated in shelter playgroups
May enjoy a compatible canine friend in her new home
You can bring your dog for a meet-and-greet at the shelter
The listing mentions a playgroup video so you can see her in action
Zuri could be a great match if you’re looking for a social dog and possible buddy for your current pup.
👉 Meet ZURI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VINNY
Breed: German Shepherd Dog
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
Adoption fee: $50
Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)
Phone: (916) 368-7387
Has participated in shelter playgroups
May enjoy a compatible canine friend in his new home
You can bring your dog for a meet-and-greet at the shelter
The listing includes a playgroup video so you can see his behavior with other dogs
Vinny may be a wonderful choice if you love shepherds and want a social, active companion.
👉 Meet VINNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends and neighbors in the Sacramento area. Every share helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.