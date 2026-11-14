Sacramento has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. Here are a few local pups who are ready for adoption right now.

Breed: French Bulldog

French Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Merle

Merle Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

Bessi is a beautiful merle Frenchie looking for a fresh start and a comfy couch. With her low adoption fee, she’s a great option for someone ready to open their home and heart. Contact Front Street for details on her temperament, training, and any medical info.

👉 Meet BESSI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

Brine is a chocolate-colored pit bull puppy with his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for training, playtime, and lots of puppy energy, he could be a great match. Call the shelter to learn more about his personality and needs.

👉 Meet BRINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois / German Shepherd Dog mix

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption by Private Owner (Sacramento)

Training & behavior: Obedience-trained, house-trained , kennel-trained , very smart, affectionate, and eager to learn

Likes: Balls, fetch, car rides, outdoor time, playing with other dogs, and cuddling on the couch

Good with: Cats and female dogs of all sizes (with proper introductions)

Best home: Adult-only home, securely fenced yard, owner familiar with working breeds; another dog could be great with careful introductions

Dingo is a devoted, active boy who will thrive with structure, exercise, and mental work. If you love working breeds and want a loyal partner, he may be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Dingo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Weight: About 7 lbs

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Sacramento SPCA

Phone: (916) 383-7387 ext.9154

History with dogs: No known history; may do well with proper introductions

History with cats: No known history; may do well with introductions and management

History with kids: No known history; may do well with management and supervision

Gidget is a petite young Chihuahua mix looking for a gentle, patient home. She’ll need slow introductions to other pets and kids, but with time and care she could be a lovely little companion.

👉 Meet Gidget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (medium, mixed/unknown type)

Terrier (medium, mixed/unknown type) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento

Phone: (916) 808-3786

Willow is a medium-sized white terrier mix with a very affordable adoption fee. Call Front Street to learn more about her energy level, training, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet WILLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: Baby (tiny puppy)

Gender: Male

Color: White

Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)

Phone: (916) 368-7387

Shelter ID: A930972

Described as an adorable, tiny puppy

May be in a kennel out of public view due to space limits — ask staff to meet Oatmeal

Adoption hours: Tue–Sun: Noon–5:00 pm Wed: Noon–6:00 pm

Adoptions are first-come, first-served — bring your ID and note his Animal ID number

If you’re ready for all the fun (and work!) of a small puppy, Oatmeal could be a great fit.

👉 Meet OATMEAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Alaskan Malamute mix

Alaskan Malamute mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)

Phone: (916) 368-7387

Chinfu is a young Malamute mix who will likely enjoy an active home and regular exercise. Call the shelter to ask about his energy level, behavior with other dogs, and any training he has.

👉 Meet CHINFU and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Doberman Pinscher

Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)

Phone: (916) 368-7387

Has participated in shelter playgroups

May enjoy a compatible canine friend in her new home

You can bring your dog for a meet-and-greet at the shelter

The listing mentions a playgroup video so you can see her in action

Zuri could be a great match if you’re looking for a social dog and possible buddy for your current pup.

👉 Meet ZURI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Sacramento County Animal Care (Bradshaw Animal Shelter)

Phone: (916) 368-7387

Has participated in shelter playgroups

May enjoy a compatible canine friend in his new home

You can bring your dog for a meet-and-greet at the shelter

The listing includes a playgroup video so you can see his behavior with other dogs

Vinny may be a wonderful choice if you love shepherds and want a social, active companion.

👉 Meet VINNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends and neighbors in the Sacramento area. Every share helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.