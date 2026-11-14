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🚌 Sacramento transportation jobs with multiple solid openings
Sacramento’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid transportation roles open right now.
Truck Driver – CDL Class A (Home Daily, $105K Avg)
- Employer: Penske Logistics
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Vista Park Court)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average $105,000 annually + driver referral bonus up to $5,000 per referral
Home-daily Class A role hauling for a major coffee chain, doing 60–70 multi-stop store deliveries a week with a refrigerated trailer. Late-model trucks, automatic transmissions, strong benefits from day 1 (health, dental, vision, retirement, paid vacation/holidays) and steady schedule with consecutive days off during the week.
Car Detailer / Lot Attendant ($19–$20/hr)
- Employer: Carvana
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$20 per hour with step raises every 3 months in year one
Entry-level role keeping vehicles clean and customer-ready at Carvana’s Market Hub. Good fit if you like working outdoors, staying active, and want PTO, paid holidays, and clear pay growth from $19 to $20/hr in your first year.
CDL A or B Company Drive-Away Driver (Up to $25/hr)
- Employer: PACDrive
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: Up to $25.00 per hour, at least 40 hours/week
Drive a wide variety of vehicles around California and the region, using both manual and automatic transmissions. Requires CDL A or B, 2 years OTR, clean record, and offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, and PTO.
Route Sales Representative (Driver + Customer Route)
- Employer: Alsco Uniforms
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, route-based (exempt for commission / non-exempt for hourly)
- Pay: Not listed
Mix of driving, customer service, and sales on a set route, handling deliveries, pickups, and account care. You’ll build relationships with customers, upsell services, and handle carts up to 500 lbs, with medical, dental, vision, life/disability, vacation, sick time, and holidays.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Sacramento are hiring fast and often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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