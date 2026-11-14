Sacramento’s sales scene is busy right now, especially for people who like building territories and long-term client relationships. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Garmin

Garmin Location: Sacramento, CA (or nearby Santa Rosa, CA / Reno, NV)

(or nearby Santa Rosa, CA / Reno, NV) Type: Full-time

Lead retail sales for Garmin across Northern CA and Northern NV, focusing on cycling, fitness, audio, and outdoor/hunting products. You’ll grow market share, manage dealer relationships, run trainings and trade shows, and travel 50–75% of the time.

Employer: Rex Moore Electrical & Systems Contractors & Engineers

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Office-based in Sacramento, you’ll drive revenue for electrical service projects, from prospecting and bids to site walks and follow-up. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in electrical service sales and like mixing desk work with occasional jobsite visits.

Employer: Discover International

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Build and own a medical device territory calling on gynecologists, urologists, and urogynecologists in hospitals and offices. Great fit if you have 3+ years of successful outside B2B sales, want to break into medical devices, and are comfortable in the OR supporting product trials.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and related openings that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.