Sacramento’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from federal transportation projects to local building inspections and clean energy work.

Here are several solid roles in and around Sacramento, CA worth a look:

Employer: RDCL Services (Radicl)

RDCL Services (Radicl) Location: Sacramento, CA (field work, in person)

(field work, in person) Type: Contract (1099)

Pay: $100 per completed inspection, typically $400–$800/day, paid instantly via direct deposit

Drive to local homes getting solar installed, take photos, and document roof/structural/electrical conditions using their app. You set your schedule, get per-mission pay with no invoicing, and can often complete 4–8 inspections per day.

Employer: US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)

Location: Sacramento, CA (and other cities; competitive service federal job)

(and other cities; competitive service federal job) Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $50,460 – $87,482 per year (GS-07 to GS-09, promotion potential to GS-12)

(GS-07 to GS-09, promotion potential to GS-12) Work setup: Telework-eligible (not fully remote); occasional travel; relocation may be reimbursed

Entry-level to mid-level community planning role in the FHWA Professional Development Program. You’ll review transportation and environmental reports, help shape highway and federal lands projects, coordinate with state and local agencies, and can grow into higher grades with training and experience.

Employer: Sacramento County

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: Continuous filing; next cut-offs 11/3/26 and 12/1/26 (final)

Lead a team of building inspectors reviewing residential, commercial, and industrial projects for code compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years as a Building Inspector I/II (or equivalent), know local/state/national codes, and want a step up into supervision, training, and report writing.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before deadlines sneak up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.