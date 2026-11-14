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🏘️ Sacramento Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sacramento’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from federal transportation projects to local building inspections and clean energy work.
Here are several solid roles in and around Sacramento, CA worth a look:
1099 Solar Inspector – $400–$800/Day, Paid Instantly
- Employer: RDCL Services (Radicl)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (field work, in person)
- Type: Contract (1099)
- Pay: $100 per completed inspection, typically $400–$800/day, paid instantly via direct deposit
Drive to local homes getting solar installed, take photos, and document roof/structural/electrical conditions using their app. You set your schedule, get per-mission pay with no invoicing, and can often complete 4–8 inspections per day.
Community Planner (PDP) – Federal Highway Administration
- Employer: US Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (and other cities; competitive service federal job)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $50,460 – $87,482 per year (GS-07 to GS-09, promotion potential to GS-12)
- Work setup: Telework-eligible (not fully remote); occasional travel; relocation may be reimbursed
Entry-level to mid-level community planning role in the FHWA Professional Development Program. You’ll review transportation and environmental reports, help shape highway and federal lands projects, coordinate with state and local agencies, and can grow into higher grades with training and experience.
Supervising Building Inspector
- Employer: Sacramento County
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Deadline: Continuous filing; next cut-offs 11/3/26 and 12/1/26 (final)
Lead a team of building inspectors reviewing residential, commercial, and industrial projects for code compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years as a Building Inspector I/II (or equivalent), know local/state/national codes, and want a step up into supervision, training, and report writing.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in before deadlines sneak up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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