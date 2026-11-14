Sacramento’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in warehouses and production shops. If you like physical, hands-on work, there are several solid full-time roles open.

Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark (Fortune 150 company)

Performance Food Group / Core-Mark (Fortune 150 company) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, swing shift

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, shifts starting 2 PM

Pay: Starting $22.75/hr, up to $30/hr with incentive

Food distribution warehouse role pulling full-case orders, stacking pallets, and working in cooler/freezer/dry areas. Good fit if you already have warehouse experience and want Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth in a large, stable company.

Employer: Core-Mark International, Inc. (Performance Food Group company)

(Performance Food Group company) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, day shift

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM – 1:30 PM

Pay: $22.25/hr

Day-shift warehouse role doing loading, receiving, forklift/pallet jack work, and general warehouse tasks. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and advancement for folks with at least 6 months of warehouse/distribution experience.

Employer: Televic Rail

Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on assembly job building electronic and mechanical components, cable harnesses, and connectors for rail communication systems. Great if you have wire crimping and connector termination experience and like precise, detailed bench work in a tech-focused manufacturing setting.

Employer: Pacific Powder Coating

Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Schedule: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM , overtime and some Saturdays available

, overtime and some Saturdays available Pay: $17.90 – $19.50/hr to start, up to $24.00/hr with advancement

ISO-certified powder coating and metal fab shop looking for people who want to learn a trade and move up. You’ll hang and prep parts, run wash stations and ovens, and help keep production flowing; benefits include 401(k), medical, dental, vision, HSA, and PTO, with clear paths to higher pay tiers.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Sacramento tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.