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🏭 Sacramento manufacturing jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Sacramento’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in warehouses and production shops. If you like physical, hands-on work, there are several solid full-time roles open.
Warehouse Associate – Full Case Selectors (Swing Shift)
- Employer: Performance Food Group / Core-Mark (Fortune 150 company)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, swing shift
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, shifts starting 2 PM
- Pay: Starting $22.75/hr, up to $30/hr with incentive
Food distribution warehouse role pulling full-case orders, stacking pallets, and working in cooler/freezer/dry areas. Good fit if you already have warehouse experience and want Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and growth in a large, stable company.
Warehouse Associate – Lumper (Day Shift)
- Employer: Core-Mark International, Inc. (Performance Food Group company)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, day shift
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 AM – 1:30 PM
- Pay: $22.25/hr
Day-shift warehouse role doing loading, receiving, forklift/pallet jack work, and general warehouse tasks. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and advancement for folks with at least 6 months of warehouse/distribution experience.
Electromechanical Assembler
- Employer: Televic Rail
- Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on assembly job building electronic and mechanical components, cable harnesses, and connectors for rail communication systems. Great if you have wire crimping and connector termination experience and like precise, detailed bench work in a tech-focused manufacturing setting.
Production Technician (2nd Shift)
- Employer: Pacific Powder Coating
- Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)
- Type: Full-time, 2nd shift
- Schedule: 2:00 PM – 10:30 PM, overtime and some Saturdays available
- Pay: $17.90 – $19.50/hr to start, up to $24.00/hr with advancement
ISO-certified powder coating and metal fab shop looking for people who want to learn a trade and move up. You’ll hang and prep parts, run wash stations and ovens, and help keep production flowing; benefits include 401(k), medical, dental, vision, HSA, and PTO, with clear paths to higher pay tiers.
If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good manufacturing roles in Sacramento tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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