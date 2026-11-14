Sacramento’s legal market is hot right now, especially for experienced litigators and public-sector attorneys. If you’ve got a California Bar card and solid experience, there are several strong options to check out.

Employer: Confidential via Orion Placement

Confidential via Location: Sacramento, CA (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $260,000 per year

Work with cities and public agencies on land use, governance, contracts, and public policy. Great fit if you have 4+ years’ experience and want meaningful local impact, strong mentorship, bonuses, and comprehensive benefits with generous PTO.

Employer: Kahana Feld

Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time, Partner-level

Salary: $250,000 – $350,000 base + bonuses

National firm seeking labor & employment partners who can run files and manage client relationships. No book of business required for equity; offers flexible PTO, paid parental leave, and realistic equity partnership track.

Employer: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)

Location: Sacramento County, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Permanent, Full-time (State)

Salary: $10,852 – $15,325 per month (new hires start at minimum)

(new hires start at minimum) Senior-level state role with CAL FIRE, handling complex legal work for California’s fire and resource management agency. Offers state benefits, pension, and advancement; final filing date is 11/27/2026.

Employer: Distinct

Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid / Remote options)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Associates (1–6 yrs): $150,000 – $165,000 Senior/Of Counsel (5+ yrs): $150,000 – $215,000 Partners (7+ yrs): $190,000 – $275,000+

Defense work focused on trucking, auto, and general liability with real autonomy and a 4-day week option. Requires 2+ years civil litigation and CA Bar, with a mix of remote and in-office flexibility.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Location: Serving Northern California from Novato; remote/hybrid options

Type: Full-time, Senior Litigation Counsel

Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 base + billable-hours bonuses

Senior litigator role handling insurance defense and civil litigation with real trial exposure. Offers remote flexibility, clear path to partnership, strong 401(k) match, student loan/529 support, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Jobot (for an AM 200 law firm)

Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $180,000 – $245,000 per year

Wage-and-hour class action and PAGA role handling cases from discovery through trial. Comes with PPO health, dental, vision, 401(k) with automatic contributions, structured bonuses, and partnership growth potential.

If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—Sacramento’s legal openings are moving fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.