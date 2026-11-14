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Sacramento
⚖️ Sacramento Legal Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Attorney Roles
13 days ago
Sacramento’s legal market is hot right now, especially for experienced litigators and public-sector attorneys. If you’ve got a California Bar card and solid experience, there are several strong options to check out.
Municipal Law Attorney
- Employer: Confidential via Orion Placement
- Location: Sacramento, CA (On-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $260,000 per year
- Work with cities and public agencies on land use, governance, contracts, and public policy. Great fit if you have 4+ years’ experience and want meaningful local impact, strong mentorship, bonuses, and comprehensive benefits with generous PTO.
Partner – Labor & Employment (Hybrid)
- Employer: Kahana Feld
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Partner-level
- Salary: $250,000 – $350,000 base + bonuses
- National firm seeking labor & employment partners who can run files and manage client relationships. No book of business required for equity; offers flexible PTO, paid parental leave, and realistic equity partnership track.
Attorney III
- Employer: California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)
- Location: Sacramento County, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (State)
- Salary: $10,852 – $15,325 per month (new hires start at minimum)
- Senior-level state role with CAL FIRE, handling complex legal work for California’s fire and resource management agency. Offers state benefits, pension, and advancement; final filing date is 11/27/2026.
Auto and General Liability Defense Attorney
- Employer: Distinct
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid / Remote options)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary:
- Associates (1–6 yrs): $150,000 – $165,000
- Senior/Of Counsel (5+ yrs): $150,000 – $215,000
- Partners (7+ yrs): $190,000 – $275,000+
- Defense work focused on trucking, auto, and general liability with real autonomy and a 4-day week option. Requires 2+ years civil litigation and CA Bar, with a mix of remote and in-office flexibility.
Senior Counsel (Remote)
- Employer: Tyson & Mendes
- Location: Serving Northern California from Novato; remote/hybrid options
- Type: Full-time, Senior Litigation Counsel
- Salary: $160,000 – $190,000 base + billable-hours bonuses
- Senior litigator role handling insurance defense and civil litigation with real trial exposure. Offers remote flexibility, clear path to partnership, strong 401(k) match, student loan/529 support, and paid parental leave.
Labor Attorney
- Employer: Jobot (for an AM 200 law firm)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $180,000 – $245,000 per year
- Wage-and-hour class action and PAGA role handling cases from discovery through trial. Comes with PPO health, dental, vision, 401(k) with automatic contributions, structured bonuses, and partnership growth potential.
If one of these speaks to you, save the link and apply soon—Sacramento’s legal openings are moving fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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