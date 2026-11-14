Sacramento’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and community care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level support to high-paying physician positions.

Employer: Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This LVN/LPT float role covers multiple psych units, doing direct inpatient care, meds, and admissions support. Good fit if you like variety, fast-paced work, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability).

Employer: Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat

Location: Sacramento, CA (Roseville & San Joaquin offices)

Type: Full-time, private practice

Salary: Not listed (partnership track)

Join a 20-physician ENT/allergy group with a busy referral base and optional subspecialty focus. Offers competitive compensation, full-spectrum ENT (adult & peds), and a partnership path.

Employer: UC Davis Health

Location: Sacramento, CA – Main Hospital

Type: Full-time (90%), 12-hour night shifts, on-site

Salary: NP I: $87.74–$115.70/hr; NP II: $92.07–$121.51/hr

Apply by: 11/15/2026 (until filled)

Night PNP role caring for PCICU and PICU patients, including procedures, diagnostics, and family communication. Comes with strong UC benefits, CE support, and union representation.

Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Mercy General Hospital

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $60.24–$89.60/hr

Lead hospital quality, patient safety, and regulatory compliance (Joint Commission, CMS, DHS). Ideal for an RN/NP/MD with acute care and quality experience plus CPHQ/related certification.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)

Location: Greater Sacramento Area, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Board-certified/eligible family physicians can step into a stable, physician-led practice with no RVUs, strong EMR, and big perks like potential forgivable loans up to $250K, home loan support, and shareholder track.

Employer: University of California, Davis

Location: Sacramento, CA – Ellison Ambulatory Care Center

Type: Full-time, 100% clinical, on-site

Salary: $305,541–$373,440/year

Outpatient-focused neurology role with some inpatient work in a top academic system. Board-eligible/certified neurologists get robust UC benefits, retirement plans, and support for subspecialty interests.

Employer: Cognitive Diagnostic Associates

Location: Northern California (including Sacramento)

Type: Part-time

Compensation: $67,000–$87,000/year (part-time range)

Non-therapy role focused on forensic educational evaluations, record review, and detailed report writing for special education disputes. Great for SLPs who enjoy analysis, IDEA/FAPE work, and IEP/due process settings.

Employer: Access Healthcare Associates (Brigade Health)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, mobile

Salary: $140,000–$200,000/year

Provide primary care to older adults in homes and senior living communities, with strong focus on dementia-informed, relationship-based care. Offers base + productivity pay, full benefits, flexible schedule, and growth paths.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a community health center)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $255,000–$331,000/year (all-inclusive range)

Clinic role with Mon–Fri schedule, 35 patient-facing hours + 5 admin hours, ~28 patients/day, and no panel management. Serves a diverse population; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation and logistics.

Employer: Mission Pet Health – Midtown Animal Hospital

Location: Sacramento, CA (Midtown)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hr

Hands-on role supporting vets and techs with patient care, client service, and clinic upkeep in a long-established small animal hospital. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet discounts, and career development support.

Employer: Neema Community Services, LP

Location: Natomas (Sacramento, CA)

Type: In-person, other

Pay: From $18/hr

Provide daily living support, meds help, and companionship for adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities. Good fit if you have senior/disability care experience and want flexible, hands-on work in a group home-style setting.

Employer: American Dental Companies – J. Street Dental Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18–$21/hr

Front-desk role handling phones, scheduling, check-in/out, and payments in a busy multi-doctor dental office. Monday–Thursday schedule (6:45 a.m.–4:45 p.m.) with three-day weekends and full benefits.

Employer: Smile Maker Spa and Skin Care

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $40,000/year

Provide facials and skincare services, build treatment plans, and work set shifts between Wednesday–Saturday. Training is provided and new estheticians are welcome.

Employer: Vitawerks

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time / per diem via staffing platform

Pay: $20–$27/hr

Pick up CNA shifts through an app with flexible scheduling and personalized rates. Requires active CNA license, BLS/CPR, recent physical/TB, and at least 6 months of experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.