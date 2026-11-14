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🏥 Sacramento Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & $300K+ Roles
Sacramento’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and community care. Here are several solid roles, from entry-level support to high-paying physician positions.
Licensed Vocational Nurse (Float Pool – Inpatient Psych)
Employer: Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time, on-site
Salary: Not listed
This LVN/LPT float role covers multiple psych units, doing direct inpatient care, meds, and admissions support. Good fit if you like variety, fast-paced work, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, disability).
BC/BE Otolaryngologist
Employer: Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat
Location: Sacramento, CA (Roseville & San Joaquin offices)
Type: Full-time, private practice
Salary: Not listed (partnership track)
Join a 20-physician ENT/allergy group with a busy referral base and optional subspecialty focus. Offers competitive compensation, full-spectrum ENT (adult & peds), and a partnership path.
Pediatric ICU Nurse Practitioner I/II
Employer: UC Davis Health
Location: Sacramento, CA – Main Hospital
Type: Full-time (90%), 12-hour night shifts, on-site
Salary: NP I: $87.74–$115.70/hr; NP II: $92.07–$121.51/hr
Apply by: 11/15/2026 (until filled)
Night PNP role caring for PCICU and PICU patients, including procedures, diagnostics, and family communication. Comes with strong UC benefits, CE support, and union representation.
Quality / Patient Safety Program Manager
Employer: CommonSpirit Health – Mercy General Hospital
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $60.24–$89.60/hr
Lead hospital quality, patient safety, and regulatory compliance (Joint Commission, CMS, DHS). Ideal for an RN/NP/MD with acute care and quality experience plus CPHQ/related certification.
Family Medicine Physician
Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (Kaiser Permanente)
Location: Greater Sacramento Area, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Board-certified/eligible family physicians can step into a stable, physician-led practice with no RVUs, strong EMR, and big perks like potential forgivable loans up to $250K, home loan support, and shareholder track.
Outpatient Neurology Physician
Employer: University of California, Davis
Location: Sacramento, CA – Ellison Ambulatory Care Center
Type: Full-time, 100% clinical, on-site
Salary: $305,541–$373,440/year
Outpatient-focused neurology role with some inpatient work in a top academic system. Board-eligible/certified neurologists get robust UC benefits, retirement plans, and support for subspecialty interests.
Speech-Language Pathologist – IEE Evaluator
Employer: Cognitive Diagnostic Associates
Location: Northern California (including Sacramento)
Type: Part-time
Compensation: $67,000–$87,000/year (part-time range)
Non-therapy role focused on forensic educational evaluations, record review, and detailed report writing for special education disputes. Great for SLPs who enjoy analysis, IDEA/FAPE work, and IEP/due process settings.
Mobile Primary Care NP / PA – Senior Care
Employer: Access Healthcare Associates (Brigade Health)
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time, mobile
Salary: $140,000–$200,000/year
Provide primary care to older adults in homes and senior living communities, with strong focus on dementia-informed, relationship-based care. Offers base + productivity pay, full benefits, flexible schedule, and growth paths.
Physician – Urgent Care Medicine
Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a community health center)
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time
Salary: $255,000–$331,000/year (all-inclusive range)
Clinic role with Mon–Fri schedule, 35 patient-facing hours + 5 admin hours, ~28 patients/day, and no panel management. Serves a diverse population; CompHealth helps with salary negotiation and logistics.
Veterinary Assistant
Employer: Mission Pet Health – Midtown Animal Hospital
Location: Sacramento, CA (Midtown)
Type: Full-time
Pay: $19–$22/hr
Hands-on role supporting vets and techs with patient care, client service, and clinic upkeep in a long-established small animal hospital. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), pet discounts, and career development support.
Direct Support Provider – Natomas
Employer: Neema Community Services, LP
Location: Natomas (Sacramento, CA)
Type: In-person, other
Pay: From $18/hr
Provide daily living support, meds help, and companionship for adults with developmental and cognitive disabilities. Good fit if you have senior/disability care experience and want flexible, hands-on work in a group home-style setting.
Patient Experience Coordinator – Dental Front Office
Employer: American Dental Companies – J. Street Dental Group
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time
Pay: $18–$21/hr
Front-desk role handling phones, scheduling, check-in/out, and payments in a busy multi-doctor dental office. Monday–Thursday schedule (6:45 a.m.–4:45 p.m.) with three-day weekends and full benefits.
Esthetician
Employer: Smile Maker Spa and Skin Care
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Full-time or Part-time
Pay: From $40,000/year
Provide facials and skincare services, build treatment plans, and work set shifts between Wednesday–Saturday. Training is provided and new estheticians are welcome.
Certified Nursing Assistant (Per Diem Shifts)
Employer: Vitawerks
Location: Sacramento, CA
Type: Part-time / per diem via staffing platform
Pay: $20–$27/hr
Pick up CNA shifts through an app with flexible scheduling and personalized rates. Requires active CNA license, BLS/CPR, recent physical/TB, and at least 6 months of experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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