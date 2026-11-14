Sacramento’s restaurant scene is busy, especially around downtown and Golden 1 Center. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these spots are worth a look.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive + quarterly bonus + PTO

This role helps run both FOH and kitchen teams, handles opening/closing, and manages labor, sales, and profit. Good fit if you’ve led restaurant teams before and want a bigger say in hiring, training, and P&L.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Sacramento, CA (downtown, near Golden 1 Center)

Type: Full-Time

Salary: Competitive + benefits + quarterly bonus + PTO

Lead a high-volume BBQ kitchen, oversee 30+ staff, and own BOH operations from ordering and inventory to training and food safety. They’re looking for 2–4 years Executive Kitchen Manager experience and a California Food Protection Manager certification.

(Duplicate listing also appears under a different link; role details are the same.)

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: Competitive

Mix Sauced signature cocktails, handle bar setup and breakdown, and take food and drink orders. Great if you have at least a year of full-service bartending and like a busy, guest-facing bar.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: $14.00 – $17.00 per hour

Work a hot, fast line cooking BBQ dishes to spec, keeping your station stocked, clean, and safe. One year of line cook experience is preferred, plus comfort with high heat, heavy lifting, and long periods on your feet.

Employer: Sauced BBQ & Spirits

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-Time

Salary: $11.00 – $12.00 per hour

Be the first and last smile guests see: greet, quote wait times, seat tables, handle to-go orders, and help keep menus and restrooms tidy. Good entry role if you have about 6 months of customer service and like talking with people.

Employer: Cafe Bernardo Pavilions / Paragary’s Midtown

Location: Sacramento, CA (Midtown, 28th & N)

Type: Full-Time (PM shifts)

Salary: From $20.00/hr + tips

Fine-dining style line cook role on grill, sauté, or pantry using fresh, seasonal ingredients. You’ll work 2pm–close, 35–40 hrs/week, and they want prior full-service, fast-paced restaurant experience (no fast food).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full post—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.