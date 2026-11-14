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👔 Sacramento Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings
Sacramento’s leadership job market is busy right now, from banking and utilities to media and tech. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and remote options.
Program Director KFBK
- Employer: iHeartMedia
- Location: Sacramento, CA (River Park Dr.)
- Type: Full-time, salaried
- Salary: $70,304 – $80,000
Lead all on-air programming for KFBK, manage talent and content, host a daily show, and shape the station’s sound and community presence. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and more.
Principal Transmission & Substation Project Manager
- Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $165,000 – $195,000 + potential discretionary bonus
Own large utility capital projects (often $25M+) across North America, leading transmission and substation upgrades up to 500kV. Ideal for a 15+ year utility leader with PMP/PMI experience who wants to work with AI-enabled tools and a national ENR Top 100 firm.
Manager Business Banking
- Employer: First Citizens Bank
- Location: Greater Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA): $184,000 – $250,000 base (plus potential incentives/bonuses and benefits)
Lead a team of business/commercial bankers, drive growth in the Sacramento market, and manage lending, credit, and relationship strategies. Great fit if you have deep commercial lending or business banking leadership experience.
Interdisciplinary (Military Project Manager)
- Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Permanent, full-time (federal)
- Salary (GS-13 Sacramento locality): $117,984 – $153,382 (SSR range also listed $133,359 – $160,638)
Serve as a senior project manager over programs tied to power generation and transmission systems. Federal role with potential PCS allowances and possible recruitment/relocation incentives for highly qualified candidates.
Global Business Solutions Manager 1, Accountant Service & Support
(Duplicate of the Indeed listing below; same role, same employer)
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: California Remote (not Bay Area) – Sacramento area eligible
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Expected base pay (CA remote, not Bay Area): $105,500 – $143,000 (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)
Lead a remote team of accounting experts who support accountants using Intuit products. You’ll hire and coach talent, run data-driven performance, and improve customer experience; CPA/CPB, strong accounting background, or QuickBooks ProAdvisor is required.
Electrical Project Manager
- Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an electrical contractor)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run multiple commercial/industrial electrical projects at once, from budgets and schedules to RFIs, submittals, and closeout documents. Best for someone with 5+ years of electrical PM experience and strong NEC and troubleshooting skills; benefits include PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus potential, and some telecommute.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour
Support the Community Manager with rent collection, resident relations, leasing files, and basic marketing for a multifamily property. Good step-up role if you have at least 6 months in property management and strong customer service skills.
Project Coordinator (Mitigation)
- Employer: Rainbow Restoration of Mid Central Valley & Sacramento
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)
Be the hub for restoration projects after water, fire, or storm damage—coordinating crews, customers, and insurance adjusters. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and clear growth paths; strong organization and people skills are key.
Global Business Solutions Manager 1, Accountant Service & Support
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: California Remote (not Bay Area) – Sacramento area eligible
- Type: Full-time, remote
- Expected base pay (CA remote, not Bay Area): $105,500 – $143,000 (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)
Same Intuit leadership role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever link you prefer. You’ll lead a distributed accounting support team, drive KPIs, and champion both people and customer outcomes.
Property Manager
- Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour
Run day-to-day operations for a multifamily community—supervising staff, overseeing maintenance, hitting budget goals, and leading leasing and resident retention. Includes holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, rent discount, and full health benefits.
Assistant Project Manager – Rail & Transit
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support California High-Speed Rail delivery in Northern California with design reviews, technical coordination, and stakeholder management. Great fit if you have 10+ years of relevant experience and want to work on a marquee infrastructure program.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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