Sacramento’s leadership job market is busy right now, from banking and utilities to media and tech. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, these roles span on-site, hybrid, and remote options.

Employer: iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Location: Sacramento, CA (River Park Dr.)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: $70,304 – $80,000

Lead all on-air programming for KFBK, manage talent and content, host a daily show, and shape the station’s sound and community presence. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays, and more.

Employer: ENTRUST Solutions Group

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $165,000 – $195,000 + potential discretionary bonus

Own large utility capital projects (often $25M+) across North America, leading transmission and substation upgrades up to 500kV. Ideal for a 15+ year utility leader with PMP/PMI experience who wants to work with AI-enabled tools and a national ENR Top 100 firm.

Employer: First Citizens Bank

Location: Greater Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (CA): $184,000 – $250,000 base (plus potential incentives/bonuses and benefits)

Lead a team of business/commercial bankers, drive growth in the Sacramento market, and manage lending, credit, and relationship strategies. Great fit if you have deep commercial lending or business banking leadership experience.

Employer: US Army Corps of Engineers

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Permanent, full-time (federal)

Salary (GS-13 Sacramento locality): $117,984 – $153,382 (SSR range also listed $133,359 – $160,638)

Serve as a senior project manager over programs tied to power generation and transmission systems. Federal role with potential PCS allowances and possible recruitment/relocation incentives for highly qualified candidates.

(Duplicate of the Indeed listing below; same role, same employer)

Employer: Intuit

Location: California Remote (not Bay Area) – Sacramento area eligible

Type: Full-time, remote

Expected base pay (CA remote, not Bay Area): $105,500 – $143,000 (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)

Lead a remote team of accounting experts who support accountants using Intuit products. You’ll hire and coach talent, run data-driven performance, and improve customer experience; CPA/CPB, strong accounting background, or QuickBooks ProAdvisor is required.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for an electrical contractor)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run multiple commercial/industrial electrical projects at once, from budgets and schedules to RFIs, submittals, and closeout documents. Best for someone with 5+ years of electrical PM experience and strong NEC and troubleshooting skills; benefits include PTO, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), bonus potential, and some telecommute.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $28.00 – $32.00 per hour

Support the Community Manager with rent collection, resident relations, leasing files, and basic marketing for a multifamily property. Good step-up role if you have at least 6 months in property management and strong customer service skills.

Employer: Rainbow Restoration of Mid Central Valley & Sacramento

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Be the hub for restoration projects after water, fire, or storm damage—coordinating crews, customers, and insurance adjusters. Comes with PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and clear growth paths; strong organization and people skills are key.

Employer: Intuit

Location: California Remote (not Bay Area) – Sacramento area eligible

Type: Full-time, remote

Expected base pay (CA remote, not Bay Area): $105,500 – $143,000 (plus potential bonus, equity, and benefits)

Same Intuit leadership role as above, listed via Indeed—use whichever link you prefer. You’ll lead a distributed accounting support team, drive KPIs, and champion both people and customer outcomes.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $40.00 – $45.00 per hour

Run day-to-day operations for a multifamily community—supervising staff, overseeing maintenance, hitting budget goals, and leading leasing and resident retention. Includes holidays, PTO, 401(k) with match, rent discount, and full health benefits.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support California High-Speed Rail delivery in Northern California with design reviews, technical coordination, and stakeholder management. Great fit if you have 10+ years of relevant experience and want to work on a marquee infrastructure program.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and throw your hat in the ring while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.