Sacramento’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of in‑person and office roles. If you like helping people and staying organized, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: T-Mobile

T-Mobile Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hr base + $5.00/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives

Help customers with phones, plans, and tech in a fast-paced store while you learn the wireless business. Strong training, stock grants, 401(k), and solid benefits even for part-timers.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1420 Meadowview Road, Sacramento, CA 95832

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00 – $19.50/hr

Support daily store operations, lead associates, and keep the sales floor stocked and clean. Good fit if you have retail or grocery experience and like a hands-on, active role.

Employer: Unifi

Location: Sacramento, CA (Airport)

Type: Part-time, PM shift

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Greet passengers, handle check-in, boarding, baggage, and special-assistance customers for Aeromexico. Spanish is required, no experience needed, and you get paid training plus airline ground-services experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

Type: Not specified (on-site)

Not specified (on-site) Pay: $25.91 – $31.21/hr

Answer customer questions by online chat, troubleshoot issues, and support sales when it makes sense. Great if you type fast, write clearly, and want benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and relocation assistance.

Employer: Hunt & Sons LLC

Location: Sacramento, CA (office)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)

Pay: Up to $21.00/hr

Take customer calls, issue and manage fuel cards, and handle reports and data entry in a steady office role. Comes with health, dental, and vision insurance and a regular weekday schedule.

Employer: Watson Companies

Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

Type: Not specified (on-site, flexible schedule)

Not specified (on-site, flexible schedule) Pay: $27.32 – $32.90/hr

Support customers through online chat, log details accurately, and sometimes help with phone calls and outbound follow-ups. Higher pay range plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), relocation assistance, and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.