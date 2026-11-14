Sacramento’s trades scene is busy right now—solid demand for people who can build, fix, and manage projects. If you like working with your hands (and don’t mind a ladder), these are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$28/hour

Handle advanced window and door diagnostics, repairs, and installs across different materials (wood, vinyl, aluminum, glass). This role is great if you’ve got 3–5 years construction/fenestration experience, like solving tricky leak issues, and want day-one medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, and more with a large, stable manufacturer.

Employer: NorCal Roofing & Gutters

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000–$225,000/year

Work directly with homeowners to create bids, manage roofing projects, and collect payment when jobs are done. No door-to-door work—leads are provided—and they’ll train motivated people with sales or project management experience. Expect to be on the road about 80% of the time with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Perfection Electric Co, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $31–$41/hour

Join a long-established commercial electrical contractor (since 1987) doing large warehouses, auto dealerships, and office buildings. You’ll install and troubleshoot systems, read blueprints, and keep projects on code. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and year‑round work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar openings listed too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.