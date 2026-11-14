Sacramento is busy right now with hands-on roles that keep buildings, airports, and apartments running smoothly. If you like fixing things, staying active, and working with your hands, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Linen Supply

Mission Linen Supply Location: Sacramento, CA (in-plant)

(in-plant) Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri

Pay: $20–$25/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, PTO (sick, holiday, vacation), full-time benefits

Work on big industrial gear like washers, dryers, conveyors, and boilers in a stable, essential industry (hospitals, hotels, restaurants). Great if you have 2+ years maintenance experience and want steady hours plus training in boilers, electrical, pneumatics, welding, and more.

Employer: Terminix / Rentokil

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, some Saturdays)

(Mon–Fri, some Saturdays) Pay: $17–$23/hour

Benefits: Health benefits start Day 1, medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement (FT)

Field role protecting homes and businesses from termites—lots of moving, ladders, crawl spaces, and customer interaction. Good fit if you like physical work, being outdoors, and want company vehicle + gas card and room to grow in a big national company.

Employer: Apartment Management Consultants (AMC)

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time (on-call rotation)

(on-call rotation) Pay: $25–$30/hour

Benefits: Vacation & sick time, 9 paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, bonuses/commissions, rent discount, training

Keep an apartment community running: unit turns, repairs, basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical, plus grounds and snow/ice when needed. Solid choice if you want property maintenance work with good pay and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Tarantino Properties, Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Light maintenance and grounds work: cleaning common areas, picking up trash, keeping dumpster areas tidy, and helping with unit turn-over. Great entry point if you have 1+ year custodial/maintenance experience and want flexible, part-time hours.

Employer: Daifuku / Elite Line Services (ELS)

Location: Sacramento, CA (airport)

Type: Full-time , non-traditional schedule (weekends/holidays)

, non-traditional schedule (weekends/holidays) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role maintaining airport baggage systems and passenger boarding bridges—mix of mechanical and electrical work, inspections, and emergency fixes. Ideal if you have 2+ years mechanical/electrical experience, don’t mind tight/high spaces, and want a busy, technical environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.