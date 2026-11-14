Sacramento has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from law firms to clinics and finance. If you like helping people, staying organized, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Palmer Kazanjian Wohl Hodson

Palmer Kazanjian Wohl Hodson Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $20.00–$23.00/hour

Support a respected labor and employment law firm with filing, scanning, phones, mail, and front-desk coverage. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like legal work, and want steady part-time hours with a professional team.

Employer: Gaitan Tax Services, LLC

Location: Sacramento, CA 95820 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, Temporary (Seasonal through April 2027)

Pay: $16.90/hour (with future minimum wage increases noted)

Busy tax office needs a bilingual English/Spanish receptionist for tax season, with paid training and overtime chances during peak months. You’ll greet clients, manage the lobby and phones, and handle sensitive tax documents—great if you’re organized, customer-focused, and can work weekends.

Employer: Boutin Jones Inc.

Location: Sacramento, CA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the first face clients see at a Sacramento law firm, handling phones, visitors, conference room scheduling, and light admin work. Ideal if you have 1–3+ years of front-desk experience and like a polished, professional office setting.

Employer: Hanger

Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Not listed (front office role)

Not listed (front office role) Pay (CA): $23.00–$25.00/hour + bonus + benefits

Front-desk role in a medical setting where you greet patients, verify insurance, collect payments, and schedule follow-ups. Good entry point into healthcare admin if you have basic customer service experience and solid computer skills.

Employer: Golden Summit Wealth

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid after 90 days)

(hybrid after 90 days) Type: Full-time

Pay: $29–$36 per hour, depending on experience

Support three financial advisors with client calls, scheduling, paperwork, and light bookkeeping. Starts fully in-office, then shifts to one remote day a week—nice option if you want higher pay, stable hours, and experience in wealth management.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare clinic setting)

Not listed (healthcare clinic setting) Location: Sacramento, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $25.80–$31.08 per hour

Help a clinic stay organized by managing front desk tasks, scheduling, and medical records while following HIPAA rules. Strong fit if you have office or medical receptionist experience and want solid pay plus benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and possible relocation help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and each role can open doors to more options in Sacramento.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.