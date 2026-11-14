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Sacramento
💰 Sacramento Accounting & Finance Roles With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Sacramento’s finance scene is busy right now—public sector, tech, and consulting are all hiring. If you’re in accounting or tax and open to a move, these roles are worth a look.
Tax Senior PCS – Individual, Trust & Entity
- Employer: BPM LLP
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid; commuting distance expected)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Work with high‑net‑worth individuals, families, trusts, and closely held businesses across individual, trust, and entity tax. Good fit if you have 2–5 years public tax experience and want deeper technical work plus strong flexibility, PTO, and professional development support.
Accounts Payable Manager
- Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Sacramento, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Lead a multi‑entity AP team, own full‑cycle AP, and drive process improvements, automation, and ERP projects. Great for someone with 5+ years AP experience who likes building workflows, tightening controls, and supporting cash planning and forecasting.
Consultant, Sales and Use Tax
- Employer: Ryan
- Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid/remote options depending on role)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA range): $68,600 – $85,800 base
- Join a global tax consulting firm focused on sales and use tax savings for clients. You’ll analyze data, research tax issues, draft filings, and travel 10–20% to client sites. Benefits start day one, with 401(k) match, PTO, and paid parental leave.
Supervisor II – Budget Operations Manager
- Employer: California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA)
- Location: Sacramento County, CA (hybrid)
- Type: Permanent, Full-time (State)
- Salary: $7,872 – $9,781 per month
- Manage the Budget Operations Unit for a major state tax agency—overseeing department‑wide budget development, monitoring, and fiscal analysis. Multiple positions available; strong job stability, benefits, and telework for those who qualify. Final filing date: 11/27/2026.
Senior Staff Credit Risk Analyst, Loss Forecasting
- Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)
- Location: Sacramento, CA (supports a Mountain View–based team; pay range listed for Mountain View & NYC)
- Type: Full-time
- Expected Base Pay Range (Mountain View): $199,500 – $270,000
- Lead loss forecasting for a fast‑growing small‑business lending arm. You’ll build and refine risk models, partner with credit, capital markets, finance, and accounting, and help design new lending products. Best for someone with 7+ years analytics experience (lending/fintech preferred) and strong Python/R, SQL, and risk modeling skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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