Sacramento’s finance scene is busy right now—public sector, tech, and consulting are all hiring. If you’re in accounting or tax and open to a move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BPM LLP

BPM LLP Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid; commuting distance expected)

(hybrid; commuting distance expected) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with high‑net‑worth individuals, families, trusts, and closely held businesses across individual, trust, and entity tax. Good fit if you have 2–5 years public tax experience and want deeper technical work plus strong flexibility, PTO, and professional development support.

Employer: Robert Half (recruiting for a client)

(recruiting for a client) Location: Sacramento, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead a multi‑entity AP team, own full‑cycle AP, and drive process improvements, automation, and ERP projects. Great for someone with 5+ years AP experience who likes building workflows, tightening controls, and supporting cash planning and forecasting.

Employer: Ryan

Location: Sacramento, CA (hybrid/remote options depending on role)

(hybrid/remote options depending on role) Type: Full-time

Salary (CA range): $68,600 – $85,800 base

Join a global tax consulting firm focused on sales and use tax savings for clients. You’ll analyze data, research tax issues, draft filings, and travel 10–20% to client sites. Benefits start day one, with 401(k) match, PTO, and paid parental leave.

Employer: California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA)

Location: Sacramento County, CA (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Permanent, Full-time (State)

Salary: $7,872 – $9,781 per month

Manage the Budget Operations Unit for a major state tax agency—overseeing department‑wide budget development, monitoring, and fiscal analysis. Multiple positions available; strong job stability, benefits, and telework for those who qualify. Final filing date: 11/27/2026.

Employer: Intuit (QuickBooks Capital)

Location: Sacramento, CA (supports a Mountain View–based team; pay range listed for Mountain View & NYC)

(supports a Mountain View–based team; pay range listed for Mountain View & NYC) Type: Full-time

Expected Base Pay Range (Mountain View): $199,500 – $270,000

Lead loss forecasting for a fast‑growing small‑business lending arm. You’ll build and refine risk models, partner with credit, capital markets, finance, and accounting, and help design new lending products. Best for someone with 7+ years analytics experience (lending/fintech preferred) and strong Python/R, SQL, and risk modeling skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers are flexible when they see strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.