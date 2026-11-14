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California
🚧 California puts $3.4B into safer roads, transit and sidewalks
13 days ago
🚧 $3.4B approved for safer roads, transit, and sidewalks across CA
The California Transportation Commission has approved $3.4 billion for more than 120 transportation projects statewide to improve safety, repair infrastructure, and expand travel options.
Highlights include:
- I-10 (Pomona to Ontario): $170 million to add two express lanes each way to ease daily commutes.
- Sonoma County (Windsor–Healdsburg): $162 million to extend rail service and add new bike and pedestrian paths.
- Monterey & Salinas: $6.2 million for safer street crossings, traffic calming, and new bike lanes.
- I-710, Los Angeles County: $3.7 million for 28 electric truck charging stations.
Local projects called out:
- Calaveras County (SR-4 near Angels Camp): $1.25 million for new sidewalks, curb ramps, and ADA upgrades.
- Stanislaus County (Robertson Road Elementary area): $1.6 million for an ADA path and high-visibility crosswalks near schools, parks, and bus routes.
- Merced County: $2.6 million to buy three zero-emission buses and expand routes.
Learn more about funded projects at build.ca.gov.
More Info: California Invests $3.4 Billion to Improve Transpo...
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