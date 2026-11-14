🚧 $3.4B approved for safer roads, transit, and sidewalks across CA

The California Transportation Commission has approved $3.4 billion for more than 120 transportation projects statewide to improve safety, repair infrastructure, and expand travel options.

Highlights include:

I-10 (Pomona to Ontario) : $170 million to add two express lanes each way to ease daily commutes.

: to add two express lanes each way to ease daily commutes. Sonoma County (Windsor–Healdsburg) : $162 million to extend rail service and add new bike and pedestrian paths.

: to extend rail service and add new bike and pedestrian paths. Monterey & Salinas : $6.2 million for safer street crossings, traffic calming, and new bike lanes.

: for safer street crossings, traffic calming, and new bike lanes. I-710, Los Angeles County: $3.7 million for 28 electric truck charging stations.

Local projects called out:

Calaveras County (SR-4 near Angels Camp) : $1.25 million for new sidewalks, curb ramps, and ADA upgrades.

: for new sidewalks, curb ramps, and ADA upgrades. Stanislaus County (Robertson Road Elementary area) : $1.6 million for an ADA path and high-visibility crosswalks near schools, parks, and bus routes.

: for an ADA path and high-visibility crosswalks near schools, parks, and bus routes. Merced County: $2.6 million to buy three zero-emission buses and expand routes.

Learn more about funded projects at build.ca.gov.