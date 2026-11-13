The California High-Speed Rail Authority has finished the Hanford Viaduct in Kings County, now the largest high-speed rail structure in the Central Valley at 6,330 feet long and future home of the Kings/Tulare high-speed rail station. The project has created more than 20,000 good-paying jobs and marks a shift from major civil work toward installing track, trainsets, and building Central Valley stations. Learn more: hsr.ca.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by California High-Speed Rail Authority