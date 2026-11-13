California has created CalEPA’s first-ever Youth Council, made up of 14 young leaders from counties across the state, to work with state leaders on cleaner air, land, and water. Members are: Arsenia Briones (San Joaquin County), Abby Costello (San Diego County), Lauren Ferran (Alameda County), Magnus Figueroa (Sonoma County), Max Gomez (San Bernardino County), Christopher Kricorian (Ventura County), Bettina Lee (San Bernardino County), Nicholas Munkhbaatar (Sacramento County), Neha Prabhakar (Stanislaus County), Ceasar Cano Ramos (Fresno County), Sofia Reyes (Orange County), Isabelle Shapiro (Los Angeles County), Amari Sims (Santa Clara County), and Precious Zaraspe (Los Angeles County). Learn more: https://ow.ly/bmEp5106yHP

This content is adapted from materials provided by CalRecycle