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Sacramento
💰 Sacramento wins $57.7M to add 21 hydrogen buses by 2030
12 days ago
💰 $57.7M grant will boost zero‑emission buses in Sacramento
Sacramento Regional Transit just won $57.7 million from the California State Transportation Agency to expand clean transit.
The money will fund the Northern Sacramento and Yolo Zero-Emission Transit Project, including:
- 21 hydrogen fuel‑cell electric buses
- New hydrogen fueling infrastructure and a 25,000‑gallon liquid hydrogen storage system at McClellan Park
- Upgrades to the bus maintenance facility
- Bike parking, heat‑resilient bus shelters, and transit signal priority at 30 intersections
- A workforce development program with American River College
Once in service, the 21 buses are planned to:
- Boost Route 138 (Davis–Sacramento) to 23 daily trips, cutting peak wait times from 60 to 30 minutes
- Provide 15‑minute weekday service on Routes 30 and 81, improving connections to Capitol Corridor and Caltrain.
The project will roll out in phases through 2030, and RT still aims for a 100% zero‑emission fleet by 2040.
More Info: Sacramento, Calif., Wins $57.7M in Grants for Elec...
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