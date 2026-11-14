💰 $57.7M grant will boost zero‑emission buses in Sacramento

Sacramento Regional Transit just won $57.7 million from the California State Transportation Agency to expand clean transit.

The money will fund the Northern Sacramento and Yolo Zero-Emission Transit Project, including:

21 hydrogen fuel‑cell electric buses

New hydrogen fueling infrastructure and a 25,000‑gallon liquid hydrogen storage system at McClellan Park

and a at Upgrades to the bus maintenance facility

Bike parking , heat‑resilient bus shelters , and transit signal priority at 30 intersections

, , and at A workforce development program with American River College

Once in service, the 21 buses are planned to:

Boost Route 138 (Davis–Sacramento) to 23 daily trips , cutting peak wait times from 60 to 30 minutes

(Davis–Sacramento) to , cutting peak wait times from Provide 15‑minute weekday service on Routes 30 and 81, improving connections to Capitol Corridor and Caltrain.

The project will roll out in phases through 2030, and RT still aims for a 100% zero‑emission fleet by 2040.