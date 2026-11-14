📢 Homeless Youth Awareness Month: Support in Natomas Schools

Students at Natomas Park Elementary School recently joined a special read‑aloud for 2026 Homeless Youth Awareness Month. The session was led by Inderkum High School student Celeste and NUSD Social Worker Liaison Shayla Allen.

They shared the book “I Know How to Draw an Owl” by Hilary Horder Hippely, about an unhoused girl named Belle and her mom. The story helped students talk about kindness, empathy, and supporting classmates who may be facing housing insecurity.

Families can find the activity guide and more reading resources at natomasunified.org/read-to-succeed.

Natomas Unified also offers dedicated resources and support services for unhoused and foster families. If your family needs support, you’re encouraged to contact your school site social worker or visit the NUSD Foster and Unhoused Student and Family Support webpage for help.