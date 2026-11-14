📅 NUSD November events, food drive & family fun

Here’s what’s coming up around Natomas Unified:

NUSD Winter Wonderland Book Fair

When: Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, 3–6 PM

Where: Education Center, 1901 Arena Blvd, Sacramento, CA

Family night with book shopping, hot cocoa and treats, special guest readers, kids’ crafts and games, a free framed family photo, and free gift wrapping for event book purchases.

RSVP: Visit natomasparentuniversity.com.

NUSD Annual Turkey Drive – Food Distribution

When: Fri, Nov. 20, 2026, 12–2 PM

For families in need; turkeys and holiday sides.

First come, first served while supplies last

while supplies last Must be present to receive food

to receive food Must be registered in Oasis before arriving

Donate to the Turkey Drive / Holiday Food Distribution

Distribution date: Fri, Nov. 20

Donation window: Nov. 2–19

Where: Joey’s Food Locker (Natomas High School campus)

Requested: whole turkeys, halal meats, non‑perishable foods.

Drop‑off hours (Nov. 2–19): Mon–Wed 12:30–4:30 PM; Fri 8:30 AM–12 PM.

Community Advisory Committee Snack & Share

When: Mon, Nov. 16

Supports students with disabilities and their families. All parents and community members welcome.

Info: Email nusdcac@natomasunified.org.