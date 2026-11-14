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📅 Natomas November events, book fair & holiday food drive
📅 NUSD November events, food drive & family fun
Here’s what’s coming up around Natomas Unified:
NUSD Winter Wonderland Book Fair
When: Wed, Dec. 9, 2026, 3–6 PM
Where: Education Center, 1901 Arena Blvd, Sacramento, CA
Family night with book shopping, hot cocoa and treats, special guest readers, kids’ crafts and games, a free framed family photo, and free gift wrapping for event book purchases.
RSVP: Visit natomasparentuniversity.com.
NUSD Annual Turkey Drive – Food Distribution
When: Fri, Nov. 20, 2026, 12–2 PM
For families in need; turkeys and holiday sides.
- First come, first served while supplies last
- Must be present to receive food
- Must be registered in Oasis before arriving
Donate to the Turkey Drive / Holiday Food Distribution
Distribution date: Fri, Nov. 20
Donation window: Nov. 2–19
Where: Joey’s Food Locker (Natomas High School campus)
Requested: whole turkeys, halal meats, non‑perishable foods.
Drop‑off hours (Nov. 2–19): Mon–Wed 12:30–4:30 PM; Fri 8:30 AM–12 PM.
Community Advisory Committee Snack & Share
When: Mon, Nov. 16
Supports students with disabilities and their families. All parents and community members welcome.
Info: Email nusdcac@natomasunified.org.
More Info: Spotlight Community Newsletter - November 13, 2026...
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