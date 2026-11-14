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🎁 Free Deals Around Sacramento — Furniture, Decor & More
Sacramento neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home basics to outdoor fun. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.
Soporte para árbol de Navidad y decoraciones
Item: Soporte verde para árbol de Navidad + decoraciones festivas en cesta
Condition: Not stated
Location: Lemon Hill, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Includes a green Christmas tree stand and various holiday decorations in a basket. Great if you’re getting ready early for the holidays or need a backup stand.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE Nexgrill 6-Burner Gas Grill for scrap
Item: Nexgrill 6-burner gas grill for scrap
Condition: Used, being given for scrap
Location: Natomas Creek, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Large 6-burner gas grill being offered for scrap. Good if you want parts or metal, not listed as a working grill. Poster asks you to message to coordinate pickup.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Bait-caster real (look at the description)
Item: Bait-caster fishing reel
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Sacramento, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Bait-caster reel with a metal frame and clear 40 lb monofilament line. The poster is looking to trade and wants a spin reel in exchange for this bait-caster.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Perfume TRADE
Item: Perfume bottles for trade
Condition: Not stated
Location: West Parke, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Poster wants to trade perfumes they don’t reach for often:
- Lancôme Idole
- La Vie Est Belle
- Orobella Nightcap
They’re open to trades of similar or lower value. They ask for no dupes or fakes and say their perfumes are real.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Samsung Front Load Dryer
Item: Samsung front load dryer (listed as washer in text, but titled as dryer)
Condition: Used, good working condition
Location: Arden Arcade North, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Poster says it’s “not pretty but it works.” A solid front load unit if you need a budget-friendly laundry setup and don’t mind some cosmetic wear.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
FREE - black dresser with metal drawer handles (see photos)
Item: Black dresser with metal drawer handles
Condition: Normal wear and tear; still has years of use left
Location: Near W Franklin & N Laguna, Elk Grove, CA (near Franklin/Laguna Blvds.)
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Very heavy – not wood (plan for two people to move it)
- Approx. 65" wide x 16" deep x 28.5" high
- From a non-smoking, non-pet home
- Poster prefers text at (916) 241-3950 to arrange pickup
Great free furniture find if you can transport it.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Trampoline
Item: 10-foot trampoline
Condition: Not stated
Location: North City Farms, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A 10' trampoline available for free. Great for kids or backyard fun. Poster asks you to contact them for pickup details.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free Kid desk
Item: Kid’s desk (antique style)
Condition: Used – Good, very sturdy
Location: Sacramento, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Sturdy kid-sized desk, listed under antique furniture/antique desks. Good option for homework, crafts, or a small bedroom setup.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Electrical Cord
Item: Electrical cord
Condition: Used once; one end missing
Location: Little Pocket, Sacramento, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Cord was used once to hook up a window AC unit. One end is missing, so it may be useful for parts or if you know how to safely repair cords.
👉 See this item on Nextdoor
Free items in Sacramento tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.