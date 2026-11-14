Sacramento neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from home basics to outdoor fun. Take a look and see if something fits your home or yard.

Item: Soporte verde para árbol de Navidad + decoraciones festivas en cesta

Condition: Not stated

Location: Lemon Hill, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Includes a green Christmas tree stand and various holiday decorations in a basket. Great if you’re getting ready early for the holidays or need a backup stand.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Nexgrill 6-burner gas grill for scrap

Condition: Used, being given for scrap

Location: Natomas Creek, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large 6-burner gas grill being offered for scrap. Good if you want parts or metal, not listed as a working grill. Poster asks you to message to coordinate pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Bait-caster fishing reel

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Sacramento, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Bait-caster reel with a metal frame and clear 40 lb monofilament line. The poster is looking to trade and wants a spin reel in exchange for this bait-caster.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Perfume bottles for trade

Condition: Not stated

Location: West Parke, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Poster wants to trade perfumes they don’t reach for often:

Lancôme Idole

La Vie Est Belle

Orobella Nightcap

They’re open to trades of similar or lower value. They ask for no dupes or fakes and say their perfumes are real.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Samsung front load dryer (listed as washer in text, but titled as dryer)

Condition: Used, good working condition

Location: Arden Arcade North, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Poster says it’s “not pretty but it works.” A solid front load unit if you need a budget-friendly laundry setup and don’t mind some cosmetic wear.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Black dresser with metal drawer handles

Condition: Normal wear and tear; still has years of use left

Location: Near W Franklin & N Laguna, Elk Grove, CA (near Franklin/Laguna Blvds.)

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Very heavy – not wood (plan for two people to move it)

(plan for to move it) Approx. 65" wide x 16" deep x 28.5" high

From a non-smoking, non-pet home

Poster prefers text at (916) 241-3950 to arrange pickup

Great free furniture find if you can transport it.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 10-foot trampoline

Condition: Not stated

Location: North City Farms, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A 10' trampoline available for free. Great for kids or backyard fun. Poster asks you to contact them for pickup details.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Kid’s desk (antique style)

Condition: Used – Good, very sturdy

Location: Sacramento, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Sturdy kid-sized desk, listed under antique furniture/antique desks. Good option for homework, crafts, or a small bedroom setup.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Electrical cord

Condition: Used once; one end missing

Location: Little Pocket, Sacramento, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Cord was used once to hook up a window AC unit. One end is missing, so it may be useful for parts or if you know how to safely repair cords.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Sacramento tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.