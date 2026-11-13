SETA Sacramento Works is holding a Florin Job Fair to help with job and employment needs. People should bring a resume and dress for success. Participants must have a CalJOBS account and can register at www.caljobs.ca.gov.

For more details, neighbors can call the Florin Road Job Center at (916) 282-0711. This event is an equal opportunity employer and program. Help is available for people with disabilities, and relay services are offered by calling 711.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sacramento