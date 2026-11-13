Sacramento County is sharing that recycling helps save resources, cut waste to landfills, lower pollution, and save energy. Recycling also supports jobs and brings in billions of dollars in wages across the country. Neighbors are encouraged to keep sorting smart and recycling right.

Californians recycle millions of mattresses each year through the Bye Bye Mattress program. Kiefer Landfill and North Area Recovery Station take part in this program and let residents drop off mattresses and box springs for free. For more details, neighbors can visit SacGreenTeam.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sacramento County