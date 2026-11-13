💰 Bonus gift cards for shopping local this holiday season

From Nov. 15 through Jan. 15, 2027, when you buy a Shop 916 gift card, you get a bonus card to spend at more than 130 Sacramento businesses.

Here are the deals:

Buy $25 , get a $10 bonus card

, get a bonus card Buy $50 , get a $25 bonus card

, get a bonus card Buy $100, get a $50 bonus card

Limit three bonus cards per purchaser. Bonus cards expire Feb. 28, 2027.

You can use Shop 916 cards at participating local shops, restaurants, and other businesses across Sacramento. Purchase cards online at shop916local.com.

For organizations: There’s a volume discount program for bulk card purchases for employee rewards or customer/volunteer appreciation. Card fees are waived, but bulk buys don’t get the holiday bonus offer.

For businesses: Storefront businesses inside Sacramento city limits with 500 or fewer full-time equivalent employees can join for free. Home-based businesses, franchises, liquor-only stores, and cannabis businesses are not eligible. Sign up at shop916local.com.